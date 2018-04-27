7-10 Dems Colluded with Russians, Paying $50 Million to Push a Russia-Trump Probe

We know that the so-called dossier which helped launch the spying on the Trump campaign was funded by the DNC and the Clinton campaign. The House Intelligence Committee report released Friday expounds on the financing of the dossier. It seems a covert group of about 7 to 10 wealthy New Yorkers and Californians funded the Trump-Russia collusion narrative/probe with $50 million.

How amazing it is that the colluders are the Democrats from the coasts who hope to bury the voice of all the rest of us.

The information showed up in a footnote.

The DNC and the Clinton campaign hired Fusion GPS that then hired a foreign agent — Christopher Steele, a former British spy.

It is the Democrats who colluded with Russian spies. Read this next paragraph carefully.

“The committee also found that the Clinton campaign and the DNC, using a series of cutouts and intermediaries to obscure their roles, paid for opposition research on Trump obtained from Russian sources, including a litany of claims by high-ranking current and former Russian government officials,” the report stated.

Read the aforementioned paragraph again if you didn’t catch the Russian collusion part.

A footnote gave more specifics.

Chuck Ross of The Daily Caller first reported about the footnote referencing donors from the coasts. These people were trying to sway the election using Russians. Ironically, it didn’t do them any good. Hillary couldn’t pull it off.

According to the report, in March 2017, Jones told the FBI about a project he is working on with Steele and Fusion GPS. He said it was being funded to the tune of $50 million by 7 to 10 wealthy donors from New York and California.

Fusion GPS and Steele are CONTINUING their work according to a former staffer for Dianne Feinstein, one Daniel Jones.

Jones runs the Penn Quarter Group (PQG), a Washington, D.C., consulting firm.

The House report reads:

“In late March 2017, Jones met with FBI regarding PQG, which he described as ‘exposing foreign influence in Western election,’” reads the committee’s report.

“[Redacted] told FBI that PQG was being funded by 7 to 10 wealthy donors located primarily in New York and California, who provided approximately $50 million.”

“[Redacted] further stated that PQG had secured the services of Steele, his associate [redacted], and Fusion GPS to continue exposing Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election,” reads the report, which adds that Jones “planned to share the information he obtained with policymakers…and with the press.”

Jones “also offered to provide PQG’s entire holdings to the FBI,” the report says.

These donors sound like the Brock-Soros cabal. They have a manifesto that plans the downfall of President Trump. We also have Hillary Clinton’s ongoing push to claim Trump’s imaginary Russian friends leaked the damning Wikileaks emails to take her down. Hillary started that movement the day after the election.

In addition to David Brock, Hillary Clinton, and George Soros, you have Tom Steyer and a whole host of leftists who can’t tolerate anyone hindering their push of the country to the far-left.

This is the information James Comey claims he knew nothing about.

THE FOOTNOTE:

THE REPORT:

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Report by Maura on Scribd