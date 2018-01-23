Agent Peter Strzok’s Worst Texts from Latest Release

Before Peter Strzok was put on the Mueller investigative team in the Russia-Trump probe, he texted he has a “sense of unfinished business” that was “unleashed” by the Clinton email case. “Now I need to fix it,” says Strzok.

Later, and before he served on the Mueller team, he said, the Russia probe is an “investigation leading to impeachment.”

He also texted that “I hesitate” to take the sport on Mueller’s team “in part because of my gut sense and concern there’s no big there there.”

It’s the day after the election and it’s the same two people that were discussing a little bit later in the texts the damage they had done with the Clinton investigation and how they could ‘fix it’ and make it right,” Trey Gowdy said of the texts Monday as he was interviewed on Fox along with John Ratcliffe.

[They uncovered Hillary’s “gross negligence” and that is likely the “damage they did.]

“What Johnny and I saw today was a text about not keeping texts. We saw more manifest bias against President Trump all the way through the election into transition.”

“It’s a strange coincidence,” Ratcliffe said. “It’s possible these these messages that were missing, perhaps it is a strange coincidence.”

Not only did Strzok talk of an insurance policy, he talked of a “secret society” at the FBI to take down the President.

The Wall Street Journal reported: An FBI agent’s reference to “an insurance policy” in a much-debated text message was meant to convey that the bureau needed to aggressively investigate allegations of collusion between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia, according to people familiar with his account.

What about that in conjunction with an insurance policy.

Go to about 1:00:

The question of five months of missing texts must also be answered. They were written during the most crucial time period.

New York Congressman Lee Zeldin tweeted: “Something very suspicious w these missing 5 mths of Strzok and Page texts. While ppl chase ridiculous shiny objects obsessively trying to prove President Trump colluded w Russia, more dots are connected that the crimes actually committed were to get this whole thing launched.” The corrupt government loses things, Bleach Bits computer documents, hammers hard drives, destroys anything they don’t want to be seen. Lois Lerner escaped judgement after her exchanges were lost. Hillary lost 33,000 messages. Are we really going to allow this to continue? Attorney General Sessions has launched an investigation into the missing texts. Should we trust the DoJ to investigate itself? It hasn’t worked so far. Their reputations taking a hit and the rank-and-file who work so hard to keep us safe are taking the hit. So far the corrupt officials at the top are escaping justice.