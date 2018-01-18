All the Things Not As Important to Democrats As People Here Illegally

Democrats are threatening to shut down the government on behalf of 800,000 illegal immigrants because they believe it will lead to their Progressive Electoral Majority. In order to do this, they are willing to hurt the following people.

Government workers, including our military, will not get paid, they will work for free but probably get back pay, and routine military maintenance stops. Here’s a list from CNN Money and Politifact:

If a government shutdown happens, military and civilian workers at the Department of Defense could end up going without a paycheck.

Analysts say a prolonged shutdown could hit defense contractors and other businesses that rely on the Pentagon for revenue and lead to furloughs.

During the shutdown, most military support services shut down. Most training would stop, most new contracts would be stalled, routine maintenance would have to stop, and efforts to improve contracting and financial management including audit improvement efforts would stop.

During the 2013 shutdown, as many as 850,000 workers were furloughed per day, or about 40 percent of the federal workforce (not counting active-duty military personnel and U.S. Postal Service workers).

CNN said it would cost the country billions of dollars in lost economic activity and would likely create hardships for millions of Americans, including veterans, farmers, the sick and the unemployed.

National parks typically shut their doors, government-funded scientific research is halted, and various health and safety inspections — by agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration — are put on hold.

It is a huge waste of taxpayer dollars, disruptive of government operations, and bad management.

There are more consequences but this is for starters. The Democrats who want to shut down the government, will do it for 800,000 foreigners, some of whom aren’t wonderful and who are gang members or criminals.