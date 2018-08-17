‘America Was Never That Great’ Cuomo Says Trump Is “Anti-American”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo offered an alternative to President Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan. He basically says America sucks.

“All this comes down to this: we’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great,” Cuomo said.

“We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged,” Cuomo said.

He then went on to some nonsense about women. His comments were received with some gasps, mostly gasps, and some chuckles.

Cuomo was a leading Democratic candidate for 2020 but that line about America not being great isn’t a winner.

America was never that great speech:

PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDRESSES CUOMO’S ANTI-AMERICAN RANT

The President tweeted that this was a “dumb statement” that gave people no reason to vote for him. Trump feels Cuomo’s career is over.

It’s not likely that middle America would be dopey enough to vote for this guy for President in any case.

Wow! Big pushback on Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York for his really dumb statement about America’s lack of greatness. I have already MADE America Great Again, just look at the markets, jobs, military- setting records, and we will do even better. Andrew “choked” badly, mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018

When a politician admits that “We’re not going to make America great again,” there doesn’t seem to be much reason to ever vote for him. This could be a career threatening statement by Andrew Cuomo, with many wanting him to resign-he will get higher ratings than his brother Chris! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018

Which is worse, Hightax Andrew Cuomo’s statement, “WE’RE NOT GOING TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, IT WAS NEVER THAT GREAT” or Hillary Clinton’s “DEPLORABLES” statement… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018

…I say Andrew’s was a bigger and more incompetent blunder. He should easily win his race against a Super Liberal Actress, but his political career is over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018

‘AMERICA SUCKS’ CUOMO SAYS TRUMP IS ANTI-AMERICAN

Cuomo tried to walk back his comments. He said, disengenuously, that his comments were “inartful”.

He tried to turn the tables on Trump with a nonsensical ploy. Trump, he said, is anti-American for allegedly tearing children out of their parents’ arms. That entire scenario was a complete lie but the media won’t tell you the truth.

As if Andrew the hack gives a hoot anyway.

During a conference call with reporters Friday, Cuomo dialed it back, saying he does not, in fact, question the country’s greatness.

“The expression I used the other day was inartful, so I want to be very clear,” Cuomo said. “Of course America is great and of course America has always been great. No one questions that.”

He then fell back on his immigrant grandparents and their son and grandson becoming governor.

What Trump believes is American greatness “is not greatness at all,” Cuomo said.

“His philosophy is not just repugnant to New York,” Cuomo said. “His philosophy is anti-American.”

He added that “His vision of America isn’t great at all. Taking children from the arms of their mothers is anti-American. Americans don’t believe in family separation.”

Nice try!

His father Mario wanted to run for President but the media reported he was tied to the mob.

GOP BUYS CUOMO A GIFT

The GOP has a gift for Cuomo which he should love — a one-way ticket to Canada. Poor Canada. They don’t deserve that, no one does.

Chip in for a one-way ticket to Canada for @andrewcuomo . Donate here! https://t.co/xQtpNJqrD6 pic.twitter.com/yL7g6CIKlw — New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) August 16, 2018