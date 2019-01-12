Another Day, Another Hit Piece! NYT Bombshell Story of Obstruction

The “bombshell” report out of the New York Times today about when and why the obstruction investigation was launched appears to have been written to frighten the readers. The article presents no proof of criminal behavior other than some careless statements the President made in public.

The President had every right to fire Comey. He should have fired him as soon as he was inaugurated.

After President Trump fired former FBI director James Comey in May 2017, the FBI opened the probe to determine if the President was secretly “working on behalf of Russia against American interests,” according to the New York Times.

THE REHASHED STORY AND INFLAMMATORY LANGUAGE

The New York Times is rehashing all the things we know and using inflammatory language to strike the fear of God in peoples’ hearts. As you read the story, you will wonder what’s new? The answer is nothing, except for the allegation that law enforcement feared Trump was a national security threat.

The Times claims it caused so much concern among law enforcement that the agency wanted to determine if Trump was a threat to national security or carrying out anti-American agendas on behalf of Russia.

The entire overreaction to Trump is insane and was driven by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. We had former President Obama stomping all over the Constitution, and they weren’t concerned about that? Hillary Clinton was involved in very shady behaviors but they wouldn’t investigate her.

The Times article rehashes the old story about Obama’s intelligence officials becoming concerned about Russia ties during the 2016 campaign.

THE REASON THE PROBE WAS LAUNCHED

When the President tied the firing of dirtbag Comey to putting an end to the Russia probe in two incidents, the officials decided to investigate if he was a national security threat, according to the Times.

The first incident was in the early draft of the Comey firing letter in which he thanked Comey for telling him he was not a target of the Russia probe. [They are reaching with that one.]

The second was when Trump told NBC’s Lester Holt in an interview that he fired Comey over the Russia investigation.

The following is what he said: “You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should’ve won,” Trump said in the interview. [They’re reaching with this one too]

The Times said they felt validated when Trump told Russian officials in the Oval Office, “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off,” just days after the Comey firing. Most would think he was merely posturing for the Russians. It’s hard to deal with foreign nations if they believe you have no power and are about to be indicted.

The Times made sure to say the probe had a criminal and a counterterrorism aspect.

If this wasn’t a coup, then they sure appear to have overreacted.

Statement from White House:

“This is absurd. James Comey was fired because he’s a disgraced

partisan hack, and his Deputy Andrew McCabe, who was in charge at the

time, is a known liar fired by the FBI. Unlike President Obama, who

let Russia and other foreign adversaries push America around,

President Trump has actually been tough on Russia.”

— Press Secretary Sarah Sanders