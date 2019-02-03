Another Gift from Socialism in San Fran! Syringes Everywhere

San Francisco has more drug addicts than it has students enrolled in its public high schools, the city Health Department’s latest estimates conclude, the SFChronicle reports.

There are about 24,500 injection drug users in San Francisco — that’s about 8,500 more people than the nearly 16,000 students enrolled in San Francisco Unified School District’s 15 high schools and illustrates the scope of the problem on the city’s streets.

It represents an increase of 2,000 serious drug users, the article says, but doesn’t mention how many non-serious drug users there are and what the definition entails.

The Health Director attributes it to the opioid epidemic but doesn’t mention the Socialist policies which provide drug injection sites.

“There is an opioid epidemic in this country, and San Francisco is no exception,” Deputy Director of Health Dr. Naveena Bobba said.

In the Tenderloin area, police arrested more than 600 for drug dealing.

The drug users are out-in-the-open. It led to the city sending out more police patrols. They cleaned up the BART station, but that’s it.

Health workers give the addicts methadone and buprenorphine, another drug to help them fight addiction. They hand out naloxone, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses immediately and keeps drug addicts from dying.

The number of deaths from opioid addiction hasn’t gone up and they think this is a success.

WHACK-A-MOLE

Mayor London Breed promised to clean up the syringes and spent $1.8 million to retrieve needles. But they still gave out two million more syringes than they gave out. That is with a 300 percent increase in needles returned and a 100 percent increase in needles picked up in the cleaning.

Perhaps their horrible policies are to blame. What about all those illegal aliens who bring drugs into the sanctuary city?

Syringes still pop up in parks, on sidewalks, in restrooms, and the call center received 9,659 calls about needles citywide in 2018, up about a third from 2017.

Hmmm…do you think their Socialist policies could be ineffective?

THEY HANDED OUT 16,000 SYRINGES A DAY

They hand out 16,000 syringes a day, and that is 500,000 more than the year before. A total of 5.8 million syringes were handed out last year.

Nonetheless, the Health Department thinks things look better out there as they play whack-a-mole instead of dealing with the core problems.

The streets version of safe shooting sites. And whose got the keys to the Beamer? pic.twitter.com/u7MFo6Vs0i — bettersoma (@bettersoma) February 3, 2019

THE HOMELESS AREAS ARE GROWING

Logic would have people like us assume if there were street cleaning, street cleaning crews Dispatched, needle pick ups, and standard routine city agency paths of travel that this would have been picked up by now. Chair. Day 13. pic.twitter.com/ZW2Zm1TWVh — bettersoma (@bettersoma) February 3, 2019

Some fine citizens of San Francisco love smoking meth and shooting heroin on the backside of our Folsom restaurant. In fine fashion, one accosted my a staff member, attempted to steal a couples food, and then threatened to shoot up the joint. @sfbos @MattHaneySF @SF_Chamber pic.twitter.com/1X9GAN8nOp — bettersoma (@bettersoma) January 25, 2019

How’d you like to wake up at 2 am to this? Went on for 45 min before help arrived. Common occurrence. SF has been hornswaggled into believing this guy has a right to be on the street ⁦@MattHaneySF⁩ ⁦@LondonBreed⁩ pic.twitter.com/14fmeIemTb — SFanon (@SFanon2) January 24, 2019

And more Russ street. Looking at the parents faces, as they walk kids to school…or residents as they step out of home. What sweeps is everyone talking about? @MattHaneySF @LondonBreed https://t.co/YEtiSawOlj pic.twitter.com/wHcFCxeEHs — bettersoma (@bettersoma) January 24, 2019