Another Take on the Logic of the Accusations Against Judge Roy Moore

Mark Levin brought some logic of all the happenstance surrounding the Judge Moore crisis and it might get people thinking.

The Washington Post reported that they happened upon the information that four women said they dated Moore while they were underage.

“While reporting a story in Alabama about supporters of Moore’s Senate campaign, a Post reporter heard that Moore allegedly had sought relationships with teenage girls. Over the ensuing three weeks, two Post reporters contacted and interviewed the four women. All were initially reluctant to speak publicly but chose to do so after multiple interviews, saying they thought it was important for people to know about their interactions with Moore. The women say they don’t know one another.”

Mark Levin asked his audience how WaPo knew there were four women and how to contact them. A WaPo reporter happens to be in Alabama talking to Roy Moore supporters, happens to hear something no one has reported in 38 years even while Moore was running for office – he was dating teen girls, underage girls? Four of them.

Now, the four girls do not know each other, they have never met. Yet the person who the WaPo reporter happened to run into and speak to, the person who supposedly told the reporter the story about the four girls, happened to know all four girls and how to contact them?

What bothers me is why has Moore had no blemishes since? He was a molester one time and dated three young girls, but never strayed before or since?

Also troublesome is the RINOs demanding he resign, including Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell who paid millions to make certain Moore did not win the primary.

It’s also not unusual for Democrat operatives to falsely accuse Republicans of sexual molestation, though sometimes it is true. It also wouldn’t be surprising if some group organized to create this situation and feed it to the Bezos fake newspaper of record. It’s possible.