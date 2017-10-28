As We Wait For Arrests, Rush Says Mueller Is In Charge of the Cover Up

A Washington, D.C. federal grand jury returned charges against someone(s) in the Russia-Trump campaign investigation. A federal judge ordered the charges remain sealed temporarily and arrest (s) could come as soon as Monday.

The Wall Street Journal reported late Friday that at least one person was charged Friday. That person could be taken into custody as soon as Monday, according to the paper’s sources.

Several attorneys who were in touch with the Manafort and Flynn lawyers said they had not been notified of any matter related to an indictment — which is customary in a white-collar criminal investigation — leading them to believe it wasn’t either of those two former high-ranking Trump aides. An attorney for Manafort did not respond to a request for comment. Michael Flynn’s attorney, Robert Kelner, declined to comment.

Mueller could also be going after a family member. For example, Flynn’s son was investigated.

The fact that there isn’t much clamor or leaks yet from of the media suggests this indictment could simply a FARA charge.

Until we see who is indicted and why, people will suspect Robert Mueller is covering up incompetence or criminal malfeasance in the sale of 20% of our Uranium to the Russians and the possible development and misuse of opposition research.

Rush Limbaugh believes Robert Mueller is engaged in a witch hunt to cover up DoJ/fBI corruption in the dossier and Uranium One cases. Hillary Clinton was supposed to win the election and, if she had, none of this would have been necessary.

James Comey leaked his “memo” of suggested obstruction of justice allegations seemingly knowing Rod Rosenstein would appoint a Special Counsel in response.

Rosenstein, Mueller, Comey, McCabe and others appeared to have buried the bribery/extortion scheme by Russians until after the Uranium One/Tenex deals were signed.

Limbaugh believes Mueller’s job is to cover up. “With Trump winning and in charge of the Department of Justice, there’s a lot of stuff that they’ve got to get busy and try to erase, cover up or what have you.”

He continues: “The dossier is theirs, they wrote it, they paid for it, they commissioned it, they asked for it to be written. And they allowed Fusion GPS to get a hold of Christopher Steele who then got a hold of Russians.”

“The Russians colluded with the Hillary campaign, essentially, to write this dossier on Trump.” Limbaugh says, “You add that to this Uranium One business and you look at the Mueller investigation and to me, adding or connecting the dots, it wouldn’t surprise me if the real purpose of all of this is to try to cover up or erase or obfuscate the discovery of even more.

If the FBI and DoJ did collude with the Clinton campaign and the DNC, that’s very disturbing.