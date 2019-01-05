Assaults Against Agents Up 300%! BP Backs Shutdown Despite No Pay!

Assaults against agents are up 300 percent compared to this time last year, according to San Diego Border Sector Chief Rodney Scott. The spike came with the caravans.

“These incursions are organized they are bringing people down there for the express purpose of provoking a confrontation,” said Border Patrol agent Joshua Wilson.

Wilson is also the executive vice president of the local Border Patrol agent union in San Diego and says the incidents are indicative of why they need more border wall funding.

“Having that barrier helps prevent many assaults on agents and that’s something the public really needs to understand,” said Wilson, “It’s not just a border security measure it’s a measure for agents safety as well.”

Border Angels director and founder Enrique Morones, a hack and a liar, is an open borders proponent and organizer. He puts the blame of violent agents.

Democrats won’t fund the wall because it gives Trump a win and they want to destroy him and the Republican Party. That is the bottom line. If the country goes down too, well that’s collateral damage.

CLICK HERE FOR THE PRESENTATION MADE TO CONGRESS [THE ONE NANCY AND CHUCK REFUSED TO LISTEN TO]

BORDER UNION SUPPORTS THE SHUTDOWN EVEN WITHOUT PAY

Brandon Judd, the president of the Border Patrol Council, advocated Saturday for the partial government shutdown that began on Dec. 22.

“If we can have a shutdown for long-lasting border security that secures the American public’s future, I’m all for it,” Judd said during an interview with FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto.

EVERY AMERICAN SHOULD SEE THIS! Our borders are WIDE OPEN! Anyone can get through: Murderers

Rapists

Drug dealers

Human traffickers …All are free to walk right in to our country! FACT: 95% of Border Patrol agents support the wall BUILD THE WALL RT pic.twitter.com/KK9jk5lFkv — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 4, 2019

THE BILL TO FUND THE WALL

Rep. Glenn Grothman announced Friday that he has submitted a bill that would create a trust fund that could receive donations for costs related to the design and construction of the wall.

“For too long, illegal drugs, guns and criminals have poured over our unsecure Southern border,” Grothman said in a statement.

“Concerned Wisconsinites frequently ask me if there is a way they can personally contribute to the funding of a border wall. As it stands now, there isn’t,” Grothman said. “That’s why I am proud to answer the call of Wisconsinites in the Sixth District and introduce this bill that will fulfill their request to strengthen national security.”

As of Saturday, a GoFundMe page created by veteran Brian Kolfage of Florida had raised just over $19 million toward the wall from 312,000 who donated.

In Grothman’s statement he said the “People’s Border Wall Fund Act would create a trust fund within the Department of the Treasury that allows for public donations to be used to plan, design, construct, and maintain a barrier along the U.S. – Mexico border.”