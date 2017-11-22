Bank Records Show Fusion GPS Did Work With Russia-Related Business in 2016

Fusion GPS financial records show Russia-related payments, The Daily Caller reported. A federal court unsealed documents in a lawsuit over Fusion GPS’s bank records Tuesday.

There were 112 transactions with most redacted. Two weren’t redacted.

They showed transactions between two law firms that the opposition firm worked with last year on two Russia-related projects.

Perkins Coie, the law firm that represented the Clinton campaign and DNC, paid Fusion a total of $1,024,408 between May 24, 2016 and Dec. 28, 2016, the records show.

The largest payment was made just before the election. Perkins Coie made a $365,275 payment to Fusion GPS on Oct. 28, 2016, according to the records.

A payment was made to Fusion as late as the end of December.

There was no information on the dossier.

The records show that Fusion was also paid $523,651 by the law firm BakerHostetler between March 7, 2016 and Oct. 31, 2016.

Fusion worked for BakerHostetler to investigate Bill Browder, a London-based banker who helped push through the Magnitsky Act, a sanctions law vehemently opposed by the Kremlin.

BakerHostetler represented Prevezon Holdings and its owner, a Russian businessman.

The Magnitsky Act repeal is near and dear to Putin’s little heart.