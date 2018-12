More than two dozen women and men who worked on Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign are seeking a meeting with the senator and his top political advisers to “discuss the issue of sexual violence and harassment on the 2016 campaign. They claim the problem is pervasive “Toxic Masculinity”.

In their letter, the signers say the success of the campaign is due to the “sacrifices” of the LGBTs and persons of color.

They don’t want it to happen during the next campaign, according to a copy of the letter obtained by Politico.

They want more “diverse” leadership to avoid “replicating the predatory culture.”

“In recent weeks there has been an ongoing conversation on social media, in texts, and in person, about the untenable and dangerous dynamic that developed during our campaign,” they wrote.

The signees did not describe specific instances of “sexual violence and harassment” that occurred on the campaign, but they did say they now want a “gold-standard” harassment policy.

The statement circulated broadly over the past weekend among former staffers who added their names in support and was not specific to people who had experienced harassment or violence.

The campaign responded saying they have taken steps from counseling to termination. They weren’t happy that this was done publicly.

“This letter is just a start,” said one of the organizers who declined to be named. “We are addressing what happened on the Bernie campaign, but as people that work in this space we see that all campaigns are extremely dangerous to women and marginalized people and we are attempting to fix that.”

One of Bernie’s former campaign workers called out the incidents of sexual harassment and Bernie’s tendency to give preference to Hispanics over Blacks. The preferred employees are known as Bernie’s Bros.

