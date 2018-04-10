Biggest, Best Black Lives Matter Page Is A Fake Run by a White Australian

The biggest and most popular Black Lives Matter page on Facebook is fake. The scam page titled ‘Black Lives Matter’ is tied to a middle-aged white man in Australia.

The page had almost 700,000 followers, twice what the official page has.

Ian Mackay, a National Union of Workers official in Australia, ran the website from Australia for a year. He has no ties to the official Black Lives Matter group.

Fundraising campaigns tied to the page made $100,000 off the donations from the page. At least some of the money ended up in Australian bank accounts.

Facebook has announced plans to make the people running large pages verify their identity and location from now on. Facebook originally said the page didn’t violate their ‘community standards’.

A week of emails from CNN led to Facebook suspending the administrator and then the page.

Mackay has registered dozens of websites, many on issues tied to black rights. In April 2015, Mackay registered blackpowerfist.com among others.