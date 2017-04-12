Is Bill O’Reilly Being Forced Out of Fox News?

Bill O’Reilly has been under siege for five sexual harassment suits over the last 14-15 years that he primarily settled himself, forking over $9 million out of $13 million doled out. The left smells blood in the water, especially those waging a war on Fox.

Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly were the life-blood of Fox News cable. Roger’s gone and Bill’s head is said to be the next to roll.

Over 60 advertisers are now refusing to place ads on his show and the ads on the show over the last week or two have been from companies I never heard of. They’re also very short – pleasantly so.

Last night, O’Reilly announced he is leaving on a two-week vacation that he arranged last year.

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed O’Reilly will return on April 24.

NY Magazine says tonight might be his last show period.

They hear from their insiders that Bill Shine is vigorously working to keep him. Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch are inclined to keep him but James Murdoch wants him gone – swiftly – as in Roger Ailes. James was behind the dispatching of Ailes. James is also the furthest left politically of the trio.

The same law firm that investigated Ailes is now investigating O’Reilly at the impetus of a left-wing woman who says O’Reilly sexually harassed her.

Lawyers for the law firm Paul, Weiss, hired last summer by 21st Century Fox to investigate Roger Ailes, are currently doing a “deep dive” investigation into O’Reilly’s behavior. They’re focused now on sexual harassment claims by O’Reilly guest Wendy Walsh after she reported her claims via the company’s anonymous hotline.

She made the claims via the hotline because O’Reilly said on his show that he never got a call on his hotline.

Word has it that O’Reilly would leave gracefully.

O’Reilly has a strong following and it’s hard to believe people will bother watching Fox News without him. They might really see a boycott if he’s booted. Some on the right are bitter with him for comments he’s made but O’Reilly never said he’s Conservative, he says he’s an Independent.

He has been a powerful voice in letting people know how far left the Democrats have gone. He’s also brought attention to George Soros.

Bill O’Reilly is one of very few media personalities who has been fair to President Trump.

This would also be a left-wing coup because the left gets a lot of mileage from opponents who have questionable character while they, on the other hand, can lie, cheat, sleep around, do drugs and so much more.

If the left gets rid of him, it would be quite a win in the war against Fox News cable. They don’t care about five or six women being harassed, they care about destroying Bill O’Reilly and Fox News.