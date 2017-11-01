Bill O’Reilly to Start a “Take America Back” Movement in the Face of Untold Corruption

Bill O’Reilly wrote a book a number of years ago titled Culture Warrior which is a good introduction to what is going on in our society today. He saw the culture war coming.

As Bill said on his online show Tuesday evening, we are in the middle of a social civil war. The Progressives have gained the edge and they are accelerating. Americans, he warns, must start taking it seriously and fight back.

He segued into a discussion of why Fusion GPS is THE story, the biggest story of corruption in his lifetime. After mentioning the lack of concern about America in Congress, Bill talked about what this extensive corruption means to our nation.

We can’t allow this to continue.