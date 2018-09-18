Blasey Won’t Come & Feinstein’s Blaming Republicans

Christine Blasey-Ford, who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault 36 years ago when they were both teenagers, says the FBI should investigate the incident before senators hold a hearing on the allegations, reports CNN.

The FBI has already refused to investigate twice but Democrats are now insisting the President call for an investigation.

This is why she hasn’t responded to the Republicans.

In a letter addressed to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and obtained by CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys argue that “a full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner and that the Committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions.”

The letter also says that despite the “stunning amount of support from her community”, Ford has “been the target of vicious harassment and even death threats” and has been forced to leave her home.

Why? Everyone in her stomping ground supports her. On the other hand, the Kavanaughs are getting nothing but grief and they haven’t left their home.

This is a typical leftist ploy to make her more of a victim.

The letter from Ford’s hard-left lawyers said, “We would welcome the opportunity to talk with you and Ranking Member Feinstein to discuss reasonable steps as to how Dr. Ford can cooperate while also taking care of her own health and security.”

Are they kidding? This looks more and more like another dirty trick to delay the confirmation.

This is reminiscent of the lie then-senator Harry Reid told about Romney not paying his taxes. After the truth came out, Reid said, “He didn’t win, did he?”

That’s who these people are.

FEINSTEIN HAS THE GALL TO BLAME THE GOP

Feinstein claims the Republicans didn’t get in touch with Blasey although the GOP said they did try several times.

Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday blamed Republicans for failing to get in touch with Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford ahead of a planned hearing on Monday, even as GOP leaders said they’ve made repeated attempts to reach out, and accused Feinstein of refusing to help.

Republicans have told Fox News they left both emails and voicemails with Ford’s attorney and have offered to hold either a public or closed-door session with the California professor, who went public as Kavanaugh’s accuser on Sunday after sending an anonymous letter to Feinstein’s office in July detailing her accusation that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her more than 35 years ago.

Feinstein’s downright evil. If she would lie about this, what else is she capable of? When is someone going to investigate her for employing a Chinese spy for twenty years? That’s the FBI investigation that should take place, not a 36-year-old drunken teenager case.

THE MEDIA AND SOME REPUBLICANS COULD BE A PROBLEM

The media is on her side and they are supporting her complaints about being questioned over her accusations. CBS News reported sympathetically that Dr. Blasey Ford has had her credibility and motivations questioned.

Apparently, everyone is just supposed to accept her word for it.

Unfortunately, some Republicans might cave on the Kavanaugh confirmation. Sen. Jeff Flake is one who can’t be trusted because he’s leaving — he couldn’t even win a primary in his state — and he hates Trump.

Sen. Bob Corker is another and for the same reason, but he did tell The Daily Caller Tuesday that if she won’t come before the committee, the Senate should just “move on”.

Senators Murkowski and Collins have also wavered.