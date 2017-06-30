Breaking!!! CNN Thinks Voters Are “Stupid as Sh*t”

In the first of a series of CNN undercover videos released by film producer James O’Keefe, a CNN producer admitted the Russia hoax story was “mostly bulls*t” and being done for ratings. In the second, we hear CNN’s main man communist VanJones admits the Russia story is a “nothing burger”.

We’ve been waiting for the third and it’s going to mean another bad day for CNN.

Prior to the release, O’Keefe teased CNN.

O’Keefe tweeted out a video of Van Jones accusing Project Veritas of releasing edited footage, with the caption, “Van Jones will be eating these very words on the morning. Stay tuned…”

He also taunted CNN’s Jim Acosta with a tweet about his world being rocked tomorrow.

The next video gives an inside peek into what the media thinks of you the voter.

Voters are “stupid as sh*t”

In the video, a CNN Associate Producer calls voters, “stupid as sh*t” when asked about the intellect of the American voter.

The Project Veritas undercover reporter asks, “Would it be fair to question the, I don’t want to be rude here. I’ll be careful how I put it, you’re apparently some percentage Irish or Scottish. Would it be fair to question the intellect of the American voter?”

Jimmy Carr responded, “Oh no. They’re stupid as sh*t.”

Carr then bashed the Trump White House and said that Kellyanne Conway is an “awful woman” who “looks like she got hit with a shovel”.

Finally, the elitist associate producer said their ratings are soaring because they are reporting on Russia, ISIS, terror in London, shooting in Chicago, that’s it.