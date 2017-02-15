Breaking…Intelligence Officials Say No Evidence of Cooperation Between Trump and Russia

The Russians sure are sneaky in the way they have manipulated Donald Trump into passing executive orders that help the American people, grow the economy, and build up the military.

Does anyone really believe that the Russians would prefer weak-kneed Hillary Clinton? Does anyone really believe Putin is blackmailing Trump? CNN, WaPo, and the NY Times want you to believe that.

The New York Times article claiming top campaign officials for Donald Trump were in touch with the Russians is pure propaganda and a rehashing of old information. Secretary Flynn’s resignation was the impetus in all likelihood.

The article claims phone records and intercepted calls show members of Donald J. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officers.

It should be noted that in business, one can have contact with Russian intelligence officers and have no idea that is what they are. It’s also common for campaign officials to have contact with foreign powers.

A person analyzed this on reddit and I can’t do better so I’m reposting his comments here,

What Does the NY Times Article Actually Say

I just pulled up the NYT. Let me break down the propaganda for everyone.

Ok interesting. Tell me more..

American law enforcement and intelligence agencies intercepted the communications

Oh sh*t. Law enforcement. That sounds serious. I wonder which law enforcement and intelligence. The CIA? The NSA? FBI?

The officials interviewed in recent weeks said that, so far, they had seen no evidence of such cooperation.

NO EVIDENCE. Gotcha. Well surely they must have a source or something.. right!? It’s on the front page!

The call logs and intercepted communications are part of a larger trove of information that the F.B.I. is sifting through as it investigates the links between Mr. Trump’s associates and the Russian government, as well as the hacking of the D.N.C., according to federal law enforcement officials.

OK so this is part of some information at the FBI. The FBI must be the ‘source’ right?

The officials would not disclose many details, including what was discussed on the calls, the identity of the Russian intelligence officials who participated, and how many of Mr. Trump’s advisers were talking to the Russians.

Aw shucks. No details? Darn.

The F.B.I. declined to comment. The White House also declined to comment Tuesday night, but earlier in the day, the press secretary, Sean Spicer, stood by Mr. Trump’s previous comments that nobody from his campaign had contact with Russian officials before the election.

OK so the FBI isn’t the source now? Either way, let’s just ignore that. Perhaps they’re getting to the good part!

Two days after the election in November, Sergei A. Ryabkov, the deputy Russian foreign minister, said “there were contacts” during the campaign between Russian officials and Mr. Trump’s team.

Oh here we go. A Russian guy said that he talked with Trump. Surely that is unusual- let me check out the linked related article for more information.

Later, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said Mr. Ryabkov had been referring to American politicians and supporters of Mr. Trump, not members of his campaign staff. The contacts were carried out through the Russian ambassador in Washington, who reached out to the senators and other political allies to get a better sense of Mr. Trump’s positions on various issues involving Russia.

OK, so we have a Russian guy who talked to the Russian ambassador in Washington. Some ‘officials’ said the FBI has some files or something (Who are the officials again?). And the FBI is declining to comment. Seems like we’ve got some really quality reporting going on here.

Carlos Slim and his NY Times did it again. CNN has gone all out and claims to know Putin has the goods on Trump with no evidence whatsoever.