Breaking! Trump Grounds Nancy’s Overseas Travel Due to the Shutdown

Update by Pelosi’s Deputy Chief in Staff’s response at the end.

After Nancy Pelosi disinvited the President to the State of the Union, she doubled down today. The Speaker will not pull back. She said there are security concerns over the shutdown. Along those lines, the President canceled her trip overseas as she and the other Democrats were reportedly leaving for the airport.

Pelosi’s flight was scheduled to depart at 3 pm ET on Thursday, and her comrades were already on the bus for the airport, which Fox News filmed. She was reportedly about ready to depart for the plane as well when President Trump issued the letter. Since she wasn’t on the bus, she can pretend she wasn’t going.

The Democrats were still trying to go as of 3 pm, but the President is the Commander-in-Chief and he can cancel it.

Also, the trips overseas are usually kept secret, and now it’s no longer secret. That is another sticking point.

Traveling commercial air would require heavy security for the Speaker, and it’s not likely that will be approved.

Some of the members on the bus were Adam Schiff, Eliott Engel, and Susan Davis. What a waste of money sending that crew on a mission abroad.

THE LETTER

Dear Madame Speaker,

Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed. We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over. In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate. I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the Shutdown. Obviously, if you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, that would certainly be your prerogative.

I look forward to seeing you soon and even more forward to watching our open and dangerous Southern Border finally receive the attention, funding, and security it so desperately deserves

UPDATE: THE RESPONSE

Drew Hammill is Nancy Pelosi’s Deputy Chief in Staff

The CODEL to Afghanistan included a required stop in Brussels for pilot rest. In Brussels, the delegation was scheduled to meet with top NATO commanders, U.S. military leaders and key allies–to affirm the United States’ ironclad commitment to the NATO alliance. (1/4) — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 17, 2019

This weekend visit to Afghanistan did not include a stop in Egypt. (2/4) — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 17, 2019

The purpose of the trip was to express appreciation & thanks to our men & women in uniform for their service & dedication, & to obtain critical national security & intelligence briefings from those on the front lines. (3/4) — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 17, 2019

The President traveled to Iraq during the Trump Shutdown as did a Republican CODEL led by Rep. Zeldin. (4/4) — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 17, 2019