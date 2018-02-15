Bruce Ohr Hid Fusion GPS Payments, Still Works at FBI

FBI official Bruce Ohr served as a conduit for the illicit dossier funded by the Clinton campaign and the DNC. At the same time, Ohr’s wife worked for the company that was responsible for the dossier – Fusion GPS. He knew he was doing something untoward because he hid his wife’s Fusion GPS payments from ethics officials. What the hay does it take to get fired from the Justice Department?

Bruce Ohr is still working at the FBI. He was demoted but you can be certain he still carries some type of security clearance.

Willfully falsifying government documents can result in jail time. Is that what he will get or will he receive a fat pension instead?

HE HID HIS WIFE’S PAYMENTS

Ohr did not receive a conflict of interest waiver from his superiors, according to documents obtained exclusively by The Daily Caller.

It may be why he was demoted.

There was a vague mention of her adding a contract job but the company name was omitted and there was no description of the type of work. All of that is a violation and an obvious deception.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) hired Fusion GPS to gather and disseminate gossipy opposition research about Donald Trump. Fusion GPS then hired Bruce Ohr’s wife Nellie Ohr, an ex-CIA Russia “expert”, to do some type of work on the so-called dossier. It was her husband who then brought the dossier to the FBI, presenting it as intelligence.

The dossier was used to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on Carter Page, an unpaid Trump campaign aide. It allowed the FBI to spy on anyone Page was in contact with.

During the campaign, hundreds of Americans, perhaps thousands, were unmasked, one was Lt. Gen. Flynn. There were others involved in the Trump campaign who were unmasked. People in the upper levels of the Obama administration were unmasking to include the U.N. ambassador Samantha Powers, the National Security Adviser Susan Rice, possibly a spokesperson Ben Rhodes, and others.