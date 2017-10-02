CBS VP Not “Sympathetic” for Vegas Victims Because They’re Probably “Republican Gun Toters”

A senior counsel and Vice President at CBS, Hayley Geftman-Gold aka Hayley Lattman, posted on Facebook that she “is not even sympathetic” for the victims of the shooting at a country music festival at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Sunday night because they were probably “Republican gun toters”.

She calls Republicans, ‘Repugs’.

“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing,” wrote Geftman-Gold on Facebook, undoubtedly referring to Sandy Hook. “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”

If we don’t agree with her, we are doing the wrong thing.

There is no way she could know if the audience at the concert, mostly tourists, were Republicans. Her comments were mean-spirited and idiotic.

CBS fired her, but it’s obvious a lot on the left feel exactly as she does. Twitter is lighted up with attacks on the right. Many are calling the NRA a terrorist organization because they don’t think legal gun owners are allowed to have an organization representing them.

No one is mentioning that the Vegas killer also had explosives. Explosives are banned. The shooter also had an illegal automatic rifle.

More than a few on Twitter claim gun owners have blood on their hands and are responsible for the shootings. That’s absurd.

It didn’t stop there, a teacher, tweeted she prays only “Trumptards died”.

@TheResistANNce why did you delete your account? Didn’t want people to see the things you wrote to protect your job?.. As a teacher no-less. pic.twitter.com/RJJlMu3JL4 — James Simpson (@jimmyjackjrs) October 2, 2017