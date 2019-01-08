Christian Bale Gets a Shout Out from The Church of Satan

Christian Bale compared Dick Cheney to Satan last night at the Golden Globes. Like so many in Hollywood, he’s an a$$. The former Vice President’s daughter fired back, and Bale came out the worse for her clever response.

These awards shows are sinking in popularity, and the nastiness, especially that aimed at traditional and Republican Americans, turns off half the potential audience.

The Golden Globe Awards posted their worst ratings in nearly a decade, according to entertainment news outlets, including Entertainment Weekly, even though the NFL was the lead-in. Twenty million of those watching the NFL turned the channel when the awards show came on.

There are so many of these self-congratulatory awards presentations and they have also been politicized.

The politicization of awards shows, bashing Republicans and President Trump doesn’t help ratings. Even with the reduction of political rants, the cat is out of the proverbial bag. We all know who and what they are.

During the ceremony, Bale reminded us of how celebrities think.

Actor Christian Bale, who was probably drinking, credited “Satan” for inspiring him on how to play former Vice President Dick Cheney in the movie “Vice” at the Golden Globe awards.

Maybe Satan made Bale do it.

The awards shows spotlight a lot of arrogant, hate-filled people.

LIZ CHENEY BLASTED HIM

Liz Cheney didn’t take kindly to his comments. She tweeted “Satan probably inspired him to do this, too. Christian Bale arrested for ‘assault on mother and sister'”. She linked to an article on the assault.

The episode she is referring to never went anywhere. Bale had told police he didn’t assault them. The charges were eventually dropped for lack of evidence.

Satan probably inspired him to do this, too. Christian Bale arrested for ‘assault on mother and sister’| The Independent. https://t.co/kesnNno9Zv — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 7, 2019

Before his Golden Globe comments, the crazy actor praised Cheney. He said:

“He was a wonderful family man — he’s a great dad, he’s an avid reader, he has a brain like a vice and he constantly reads history,” Bale told Fox News of Cheney at the premiere of “Vice” on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, Calif. ”He was very laid-back. He would have been very happy to be a lineman in Wyoming if he hadn’t met Lynne, who said to him, ‘No, that doesn’t cut it. You need some ambition.’ What would have been if they hadn’t met?”

Why did he get nasty at the awards ceremony? Possibly because dehumanizing Republicans is popular? However, it’s probably not helping their ratings.

The fake Church of Satan, which is actually a group of idiotic Atheists, tweeted praise since they say Satan is a symbol of “pride” among other things.

There’s something for Bale to be proud of.

Church of Satan praises Christian Bale for thanking Satan in Golden Globes speech https://t.co/8RVvHKUB3F pic.twitter.com/a9TLEdcQIc — The Hill (@thehill) January 7, 2019

The emcees and others didn’t get political, but maybe it’s too late for these shows.