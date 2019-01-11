Chuck & Nancy Vow to Stop Trump, Graham Says FIGHT!

President Trump has made no headway with Chuck Schumer or Nancy Pelosi to secure funds for the wall and other security efforts. On Thursday, the President again threatened to declare the situation at the border a national emergency while Democrats desperately insist there is no crisis and walls don’t work.

NANCY AND CHUCK WANT POWER

On Thursday, one of the “Pod Save America” co-hosts asked Chuck Schumer how Senate Democrats would respond if Trump declared a national emergency in order to build a wall along America’s southern border.

Schumer explained that if Trump does declare a national emergency, Trump’s decision would be challenged in court. Democrats would also use whatever legislative means are necessary to stop the effort, he said.

“So I think legally it would be blocked. But you know, Nancy and I have talked about it, and we work very closely together as you know, and we’d look at any legislative way to stop it as well,” Schumer said.

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will not negotiate under any circumstances for one reason and that is they want all the power. They want it now when they do not hold the Senate or the presidency, and they want it in 2020. They demanded it when the Republicans held both Chambers of Congress and the Presidency.

There are other reasons for their obstructionism, but they are peripheral to the main one which is control.

SENATOR GRAHAM WANTS THE FIGHT!

Senator Graham on Thursday encouraged President Trump to declare a national emergency to secure the funds to build the wall. He tweeted twice and released an official statement to that effect.

In his tweets, he emphasized that the Democrats were not working in good faith with him. When they refused to negotiate, even if he opened the government, that virtually ended a congressional path to fund the Wall/Barrier, he wrote.

In his second tweet two hours later, he wrote: “Mr. President, the Democrats are not working in good faith with you. Declare [an] emergency, build the wall now.”

He said this is the “last resort.”

The news release echoed the two tweets.

The President is hesitant to go the route of a national emergency because of the inevitable lawsuits that will delay this for years, and the real likelihood he will be painted as a dictator.

When a reporter asked him about it, he repeated the message.

When asked to explain his change of heart to support a declaration of a national emergency, Sen. Lindsey Graham tells @ABC, he “always said it would be the last resort. We’re there. There’s no pathway forward that I can see.” https://t.co/1x7B9oxSkR pic.twitter.com/GK0CaVUMUs — ABC News (@ABC) January 11, 2019

Lindsey Graham, the new chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he’s depressed about the state of affairs.

“I think we’re stuck,” Graham said. “I just don’t see a pathway forward. I don’t see a way forward. I have never been more depressed about moving forward than I am right now. I just don’t see a pathway forward.”

MORE: Earlier this afternoon, Graham had expressed frustration over the continued shutdown, saying he didn’t “see a pathway forward.” “I have never been more depressed about moving forward than I am right now.” https://t.co/OgmpWeG2Np pic.twitter.com/XhosbhhZt0 — ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2019