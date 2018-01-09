Corrupt FBI Agents Used the Agency Like a Press Office

There has been another release of emails exchanged between the seemingly corrupt FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. From a reading of the emails, it appears they used their positions as if they were the press office for the Resistance.

We gathered this information from The Hill‘s John Solomon who carefully reviewed the latest release of texts between the two feckless agents.

Up until now, the scenario suggested by the FBI, including Jeff Sessions, is that these were two agents merely covering up their illicit affair, hiding it from spouses and the anti-Trump exchanges were part of that cover up. Attorney General Sessions said that sometimes things have an innocent explanation.

In the case of Strzok and Page, none of that appears to be the case. They knew of articles in the newspapers before they appeared and discussed ways to cover up that knowledge as they brought the information to their team.

Strzok especially, and Page, had significant roles in the Russian meddling case which quickly became a Trump collusion probe, or at least it appears to be the case.

Strzok was the lead agent on the case and Page was the lawyer advising FBI Deputy Director, later Acting Director, Andrew McCabe.

The Hill reviewed about three dozen texts in which the two agents were actively tracking down information on a top New York Times reporter and in other cases expressed concerns over leaked information in stories they thought were “super specific”.

Perhaps “super specific” means it hurts their narrative – their big picture narrative that Trump is horrible and has got to go.

While it’s not proof, it appears they were in contact with the media. More emails will be released on the 11th of this month.

If the agents leaked information to the media, that would be very serious. Someone did leak the contacts between the short-term national security adviser Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

The Inspector General is investigating the agency and there are 27 investigations into leaks, triple the amount of the prior three years.

Former FBI Director Jim Comey for one leaked his confidential memos to a friend who leaked to the media.

Separately, the House Intelligence Committee says it has obtained information that Mueller’s current deputy in the Russia probe, Justice Department financial fraud prosecutor Andrew Weissman, had contact with the news media last April, shortly before Mueller was named special prosecutor, according to a letter the committee has sent the department.

The FBI has been resisting giving any information to Congressional committees investigating the Russia hoax and the DoJ and FBI but they now promise to turn over the information requested.

In the end, the Strzok-Page texts show they were closely monitoring leaks in the news, had strong anti-Trump opinions, and knew specifically who the reporters and the media personalities were and what they believed.

They literally hunted down one reporter, Matt Apuzzo, and got addresses, phone numbers, other information on his family. At one point, Strzok cautioned Page not to use the work phone but she already had. That’s not suspicious at all.

They frequently shared news stories around the Russia case and expressed their complete disdain over the opening of Trump’s new hotel which they hoped “fails horribly”.

Occasionally the two also opined about the media in general. Strzok, for instance, called a New York Post article about agents unhappy with the outcome of the Clinton email case “stupid,” and referred to Fox anchor Chris Wallace as a “turd.”

After one of the presidential debates, Strzok also had an observation about then-Fox anchor and current NBC anchor Megyn Kelly. “Vaguely satisfying to see Megyn Kelly (who had Botox and looks HORRIBLE) utterly going after Trump,” he texted.