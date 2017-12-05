Corrupt Mueller Deputy Andy Weissman Sent Tweets Praising Sally Yates for Betraying President

‘I am so proud. And in awe. Thank you so much. All my deepest respects’ – Andrew Weissmann, then-Chief of Justice Department Criminal Fraud Section

The bias in the Mueller Russia collusion probe has been obvious from the beginning but we are now getting solid evidence thanks to Judicial Watch. They are doing the job of Congress. While a conservative watchdog, they go after the right if they are wrong because the organization believes in America and the Constitution.

After Sally Yates refused to comply with the travel ban, she received praise from top DoJ officials, including Andrew Weissman, Mueller’s lead prosecutor and the man who ruined Arthur Anderson. He put innocent people in prison, including the Arthur Anderson treasurer who was locked up in solitary for a year though he did nothing wrong.

In one email to Yates, Andrew Weissmann, one of Robert Mueller’s top prosecutors and formerly the Obama-era Chief of the Justice Department’s Criminal Fraud Section, applauds Yates writing: “I am so proud. And in awe. Thank you so much. All my deepest respects.”

Yates disobeyed a direct order from the President and the officials were gleeful, effusive with praise. On January 30, Yates ordered the Justice Department not to defend President Trump’s January 27 executive order seeking a travel ban from seven Middle Eastern countries. That same day, President Trump fired her for refusing to defend the action.

Look at the following corrupt officials who supported her violating the President’s order.

The emails, several sent from official Justice Department email addresses, show strong support for Yates, who was fired for disobeying a direct order from the President:

Thomas Delahanty, then the United States Attorney for Maine wrote: “You are my hero.”

Liz Aloi, a career service employee and Chief of the Justice Department’s Special Financial Investigations Unit told Yates she was “Inspirational and heroic.”

Emily Gray Rice, then the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire and an Obama appointee said: “AAG Yates, thank you, as always, for making us proud. It is truly an honor to work for you.”

Obama appointee Barbara McQuade, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan told Yates, “Thank you for your courage and leadership. This is wonderful news.”

DOJ Civil Division Appellate Attorney Jeffrey Clair wrote: “Thank you AG Yates. I’ve been in civil/appellate for 30 years and have never seen an administration with such contempt for democratic values and the rule of law. The President’s order is an unconstitutional embarrassment and I applaud you for taking a principled stand against defending it.”

This is absolute corruption, absolutely.

In a late October article describing Andrew Weissmann as Robert Mueller’s “Pit Bull,” The New York Times wrote, “He is a top lieutenant to Robert S. Mueller III on the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible links to the Trump campaign. Significantly, Mr. Weissmann is an expert in converting defendants into collaborators — with either tactical brilliance or overzealousness, depending on one’s perspective.” Weissman oversaw the pre-dawn home raid of former Trump aide Paul Manafort in what one former federal prosecutor described as “textbook Weissmann terrorism.”

He’s actually evil. He bullies and bankrupts people until they desperately plead guilty because they are financially and mentally spent.

