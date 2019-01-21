Cortez Goes Off! Sexist Dems, GOP Are Too Stupid to Understand Her

Alexandria Ocommie-Cortez didn’t react well to some reasonable comments made by liberal/leftist Aaron Sorkin whose only motive was to be helpful. She’s riled up by any criticism or anyone who disagrees with her. Her way is the only way, and the rest of us are stupid.

First off, Sorkin complimented the young [commies] Democrats recently voted into Congress, but then he said he thinks they should stop acting like young people. It’s clear what he means. Sorkin loves their enthusiasm and ‘values,’ but they are childish, especially Cortez. They should listen to their elders.

This is what Sorkin said:

I really like the new crop of young people who were just elected to Congress. They now need to stop acting like young people. OK? It’s time to do that. You know, I think that there’s a great opportunity here, now more than ever, for Democrats to be the non-stupid party, to point out the difference. That we are—that it’s not just about transgender bathrooms. That’s a Republican talking point they’re trying to distract you with. That we are, that we haven’t forgotten the economic anxiety of the middle class, but we’re gonna be smart about this. We’re not going to be mean about it.

SORKIN’S A SEXIST

Everything has to pass through the identity politics prism for Cortez, aka AOC. Mao-Cortez thinks Sorkin is a sexist. She can’t listen and take anyone seriously if they dare give her advice. By accusing him of sexism, she proved his point.

Let’s dig into “gravitas,” bc it’s an ambiguous word, selectively applied. Ever wonder how expression that’s feminine, working-class, queer, or poc isn’t deemed as having “gravitas,” but talking like an Aaron Sorkin character does? 🤔 Men have “gravitas,” women get “likeable.” https://t.co/0g9FNpExAl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2019

WE’RE ALL TOO STUPID TO GET HER

She went off the rails with a slew of tweets including an inane conversation with someone who identifies as a transgender because she’s childish and weak of thought.

The economic illiterate thinks she’s just too smart and the rest of us don’t recognize it.

This has deeper consequences, bc as we’ve seen w/ narratives advanced by the right, they have trouble recognizing intelligence in people they disagree with. This is what bias looks like: for some ppl, small mistakes mean they’re not “serious,” yet others are forgiven for worse. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2019

In one tweet, she wrote: Just look at the marginal tax rate discussion. The right’s biggest strategy against my marginal tax rate proposal isn’t to argue against it – it‘s to lie about it, and imply that it’s a tax on all income, bc that helps their characterization of me as a “crazy/dumb“ Latina woman.

No one thinks you’re a crazy/dumb Latina woman Cortez. We think you’re a crazy/dumb person, you dope.

HER 70% MARGINAL TAX RATE MEANS DEPRESSION

This superficial thinker is of the opinion that a 70 percent marginal tax rate is a great idea, and if you don’t agree, you’re stupid. The fact is if we do what she wants — we will have a depression. There is no rich person who will give up 70 percent of their top income to the federal government and then pay state and local taxes. They won’t create jobs, and they will opt out of the economy.

She’s now picking on radio host and TV commentator David Webb for his views on the tax rate. Cortez is insulting the Black man and thinks he doesn’t understand. Cortez believes that as a Hispanic woman from the Bronx (Yorktown), she has some unique knowledge. Whether you’re Hispanic, Irish, Jewish, Black, whatever, we are all the same people. Identity has no freakin’ anything to do with it.

The odds of me making over $10 million in one year while serving in public office are probably as slim as the odds of the GOP ever understanding what a marginal tax rate is. But if it ever got to that, I’d be happy to contribute more for our bridges, teachers, and firefighters. https://t.co/DnBA9nbU4r — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 21, 2019

The poor deprived must have the money the rich make according to her politics of envy and theft.

TOILETS! SORKIN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND THE IMPORTANCE OF UNI-SEX JOHNS

The nutcase is also on the bathroom issue because Sorkin said it was a distraction. The arrogant Miss Yorktown will never let one thing pass her by without all of us getting her ill-considered opinion.

A lot of the far-left agree with her nonsense, sadly. The entire bathroom issue is blown up. It isn’t a talking point for either side as Sorkin said, but it is an invasion of rights from both perspectives.

Yorktown Cortez is the queen of nonsequiturs, rules over the irrelevant, and has mastered the art of identity politics.

Lastly, we wouldn’t need to talk about bathrooms at all if we acted like adults, washed our hands + minded our own business instead of trying to clock others. Going by track record, I’d feel safer in a bathroom w/ a trans woman than a powerful male executive any day of the week. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2019

Yeah, hate those male executives. They’re all sexual predators to her. The only thing Cortez is qualified for is what she was doing — bartending, but that’s assuming she was good at it.