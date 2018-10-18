COS Kelly & NSA Bolton Clashed In a Profanity-Lace Shouting Match

President Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly and his National Security Advisor John Bolton reportedly got into a profane shouting match feet from the Oval Office while the President met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. CNN reported the substantive issue between the two men was a spike in border crossings.

According to the Daily Mail, aides were afraid one of the men would resign. Neither is resigning according to Bloomberg, who first reported the story.

The argument followed the President warning Mexico they must stop the caravan. He seemed to threaten the trade agreement and warned that he would pull aid to the countries they are traveling through.

Allegedly, the President is siding with the hardliner, John Bolton.

The pressure is enormous as thousands march to the United States, planning to come into the country illegally. President Trump promised Americans this would stop.

At the same time, our relationship with Saudi Arabia is in danger as the alleged death of Jamal Khashoggi hangs over the President’s head.

MEXICO IS COMING THROUGH

The President tweeted, “Can you believe this, and what Democrats are allowing to be done to our Country?” And he linked to a video of the migrants being paid cash to join the caravan.

Democrats really don’t care about the country at all. They only care about power and their ideology.

THE PRESIDENT HAS REACHED A LANDMARK AGREEMENT WITH MEXICO

The President tweeted a thank you Mexico. It might take some of the pressure off.

