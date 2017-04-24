Under Cover of Night, New Orleans Removes Confederate Statues in a Nod to Cultural Marxism

New Orleans is removing four confederate statues to rewrite history and bow at the altar of cultural Marxism. They began removing the first under cover of darkness.

“We will no longer allow the Confederacy to literally be put on a pedestal in the heart of our city.” – New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu

Last night, the Battle of Liberty statue was taken down. Statues in honor of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard and the President of the Confederate States Jefferson Davis are also slated to be removed.

Landrieu had the temerity to say it had nothing to do with politics.

In a statement, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said removing the statues sends a message that the city is inclusive and celebrates diversity.

“This is not about politics, blame or retaliation. This is not a naïve quest to solve all our problems at once,” Landrieu said. “This is about showing the whole world that we as a city and as a people are able to acknowledge, understand, reconcile — and most importantly — choose a better future.”

The Times-Picayune reports construction workers on site early Monday wore masks to cover their faces. The name of the company they work for was also blacked out, according to the paper.

Two years ago, Landrieu said he would remove confederate statues from public property.