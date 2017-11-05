Crazed Bernie Supporter Assaults Rand Paul in Kentucky

Rand Paul was assaulted in his Bowling Green home Friday by a violent Democrat neighbor who deliberately blindsided him while Paul was mowing his lawn. Paul is fine and only suffered a minor injury.

State troopers responded to a call to the senator’s residence at 3:21 p.m. Friday. Police arrested a man named Rene Albert Boucher, who they allege “intentionally assaulted” Paul, causing him “minor injury.”

The 59-year old Boucher was charged with one-count of fourth-degree assault. He is currently in prison on $5,000 bond.

Boucher, alleged to be a retired doctor, is said to be a neighbor of Paul’s. Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”

Paul was mowing his lawn when the jerk assaulted him. There has been an ongoing feud according to another neighbor. Boucher is a registered Democrat, according to The Daily Caller.

A Facebook account that is alleged to be maintained by Boucher was found to contain multiple anti-Trump postings.

PJ Media reports that Boucher’s presence on social media confirms his support for Bernie Sanders and hatred for Trump. One of his posts says he hopes Mueller fries “Trump’s gonads.”

Boucher shared a meme from “Proud Liberals” calling Trump a liar. In May, he shared a post from the page “Impeach Trump, Impeach Pence, Keep Impeaching.” He shared a photo of the Time Magazine cover with the White House turned into the Kremlin. He quoted an ex-CIA official who called Trump the “Sissy in chief.”

He’s a big universal healthcare aka StalinCare supporter.

If PJ Media is correct, and it looks like the same guy, he’s a childish buffoon who shares Occupy Democrats posts and complains of Trump bullying people. How ironic!