Crazy Kim Can Now Hit Anywhere in the World with A Nuclear ICBM, His “Gift…to the Yankees”

Upon receiving the news of the successful test-launch of inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14 , the army and people of the DPRK report they are “filled with great pride of living in a full-fledged nuclear power that has been possessed of the most powerful inter-continental ballistic rocket capable of hitting any part of the world, along with nuclear weapons.”

The two-stage missile launched Tuesday by North Korea will be classified by U.S. intelligence as a brand-new missile that has not been seen before.

The first stage of the missile is believed to be a KN-17 liquid fueled missile. That is well-known but not the second stage, which has a separate 30-second burn cycle, which allowed the missile to travel the extra distance to classify it as an ICBM. It was a successful test.

It is believed to be capable of reaching Alaska or anywhere in the world.

BE CAREFUL WHEN YOU READ THE NY TIMES ON THIS ISSUE

On July 4, the the NY Times referenced the DPRK News Service Twitter account. It’s a fake Twitter account that pretends to be the official feed of Kim Jong-il.

The paper cited the tweet when “writing on North Korea’s new ICBM, NYT attributed a tweet to the North Korean government,” Daily Caller reported.

This is the Tweet, it doesn’t even look real:

Imbecilic Americans drunkenly fire missiles into East Sea of Korea, demonstrating near total ignorance of ballistic science. pic.twitter.com/Yye1Kksvh7 — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) July 4, 2017

They had to apologize but what about the fact that they never check anything?

“Because of an editing error, an earlier version of this article attributed incorrectly a Twitter statement to the North Korean government,” NYT said in a correction. “The North Korean government did not belittle a joint American-South Korean military exercise as ‘demonstrating near total ignorance of ballistic science,’ that statement was from the DPRK News Service, a parody Twitter account.”

NORTH KOREA CELEBRATED

“With a broad smile on his face,” Kim called on officials to “frequently send big and small ‘gift packages’ to the Yankees,” KCNA reported, as it listed the technical successes of the rocket, identified by the North Koreans as a Hwasong-14.

Kim has ties to some evil regimes, including Iran with whom he shares nuclear secrets and materials. He’s also a madman and this missile in his hands is very alarming.

The missile is said to be capable of carrying a “large-sized heavy nuclear warhead,”.

JUST IN: Missile launched by North Korea to be classified by US intel as a new type not seen before, officials say https://t.co/yWMVIV5UdC pic.twitter.com/uJm9H0hl5O — CNN (@CNN) July 5, 2017

WHAT’S NEXT

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said “global action” is needed to stop North Korea. The U.S. and South Korea got the ball rolling by conducting joint military drills. On Twitter, President Trump urged South Korea and Japan to do much more.

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

China needs to do more. They could starve these people into submission, instead, they’re increasing trade with the lunatic.

Trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40% in the first quarter. So much for China working with us – but we had to give it a try! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2017