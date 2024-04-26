King Charles Is “Really Very Unwell”

“Speaking to friends of the king in recent weeks about his health, the most common response is … ‘It’s not good,’” Tom Sykes of the Daily Beast reported Thursday. An old friend said, “He is really very unwell.”

The 75-year-old monarch has remained largely out of the limelight since announcing his cancer prognosis in February to hide his declining condition, with multiple sources telling The Daily Beast the situation is “not good.”

“Of course he is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it. Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on,” a source described as an old friend of the royal family told the outlet.

They are updating funeral plans, but those began upon Queen Elizabeth’s death. It’s normal, but

BREAKING: “King” Charles’ funeral plans reportedly being updated regularly after cancer diagnosis: ‘He is really very unwell’ pic.twitter.com/ElD6pZV4sF — AJ Huber (@Huberton) April 25, 2024

