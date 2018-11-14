Creepy Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti Is In Prison on Felony Charges

Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti has reportedly been arrested on felony domestic violence charges.

The aspiring Democratic politician was nabbed by cops Wednesday after his wife filed a report saying Avenatti attacked her.

Sources told TMZ that his estranged wife filed a felony DV report. Police told TMZ that her face was “swollen and bruised.”

The alleged incident occurred Tuesday, but there was a confrontation Wednesday between the two at an exclusive apartment building in the Century City area of L.A. […]

We’re told security brought her inside the building and Michael showed up 5 minutes later, ran into the building, chasing after her. He screamed repeatedly, “She hit me first.” We’re told he angrily added, “This is bulls***, this is f***ing bulls***.”

Avenatti is still married to her but he filed for divorce in 2017.

A law enforcement source says on Tuesday, Avenatti “kicked her out of the apartment” and when she came back for her belongings, things got heated.

Hey, folks, he’s your 2020 presidential candidate and he runs on a very pro-woman ticket.