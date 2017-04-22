David Brock Spearheaded the Movement to Force Bill O’Reilly’s Dismissal

The dismissal of Bill O’Reilly has little to do with sexual harassment complaints – five over 12 years – because he recently signed a multi-year $25 million a year contract even though the head honchos knew about the accusations over the years. The new accusations are profoundly phony and weak.

His dismissal came after cowardly companies were battered with attacks by leftists’ groups and botnets. The left is now bragging about it and word is out that it’s what James Murdoch wanted so he could make Fox News cable “respectable”.

The left-wing groups exploited the cowardess of these corporations who are likely run by left-wingers anyway.

If you will remember the plot was outlined in a 2012 Media Matters document called “A Three-Year Campaign.” The campaign, a war on Fox, took five years, not three. David Brock has been the outlet’s leader and a benefactor of Soros largesse.

William Jacobson of Legal Insurrection writes:

The conventional wisdom is that after the NY Times exposed a history of sexual harassment settlements, and two new accusers came forward, advertisers “fled” the show, forcing the hand of News Corp and the Murdochs.

That conventional wisdom is only partially correct — advertisers didn’t flee, they were chased away by the same organized effort as was used against Glenn Beck once upon a time, and Rush Limbaugh in 2012.

The organized effort consisted of “a small cadre of operatives, who often used multiple proxy accounts to multiply their effect. . .harassing Limbaugh advertisers over a variety of issues.” Fortunately, Limbaugh was able effectively to fight back through twitter.

Jacobson shows that Media Matters employed the same tactics against O’Reilly.

Jacobsen cites this article:

The boycott exploded within days. A cadre of Twitter activists, battle-hardened from ongoing campaigns against the Trumps and Breitbart News, swarmed the initial New York Times story about the sexual harassment allegations and put pressure on advertisers to take a stand. They did—quickly and vocally. Within about 24 hours, over 20 companies— including major players like Allstate, BMW, and T. Rowe Price—pulled their advertising from the O’Reilly Factor and denounced his alleged behaviour.

“So many advertisers are not just removing their ads, but giving comments that they typically avoid, or would avoid. I mean, they’re making value judgments,” says Angelo Carusone, president of liberal watchdog organization Media Matters for America. That Carusone was caught off guard shows how unexpected the reaction was, as he’s long been planning for such a day. “I had the @StopOReilly [Twitter] account for seven years, and I just sat on it,” he says.

The New York Times confirmed that Media Matters and other leftist groups were behind the attacks on advertisers. The Times was proud of the successful effort. Brock is funded by people like George Soros.

Politico confirms that Media Matters, working with a Democratic fundraiser, “spearheaded” an “advertiser education campaign” to get O’Reilly fired.

O’Reilly’s demise was not the product of widespread outrage or a grassroots movement as the left would have you believe. The new allegations of harassment and retaliation are weak at best. His firing was the result of “a cadre of battle-hardened activists” influencing weak and, most likely, left-leaning advertisers.

O’Reilly didn’t fare as well as Limbaugh because it showed a pattern of behavior that was hard to come out from under.

O’Reilly might have given these leftist ideologues the ammunition.

Media Matters is wallowing in their success and are out attacking Hannity, Tucker, Watters and Bolling. The use of attacks on advertisers has only just begun. It doesn’t hurt that a left-wing ideologue owns Fox News cable and many of the staff are left-wing.

The sharks smell blood in the water.

Here’s the 2012 memo:

Full David Brock Confidential Memo On Fighting Trump