Death of the Western World

Europe will one day soon have a Muslim majority—by the end of the twenty-first century “at the very latest,” the widely renowned scholar Bernard Lewis, an emeritus professor of Near Eastern studies at Princeton, casually told German newspaper Die Welt in July 2004.

Others have also foretold the coming transformation but political correctness shuts them down.

Days before the third anniversary of 9/11, Frits Bolkestein of the Netherlands, the outgoing European Union competition commissioner, caused an uproar when he mentioned Lewis’s remark in the course of an address at the opening of courses at the University of Leiden. Bolkestein warned that the E.U. will “implode” if it expands too quickly.

A French researcher agrees about the future implosion and found that within 40 years, given current demographic trends, the white population in France and the rest of old Europe will recede, creating a Muslim majority.

Charles Gave, an economist, fund manager and political commentator, published his conclusions in September on the webpage of his think tank, Institute des Libertes. He writes of the “disappearance of the European populations” as native populations shrink and Muslims continue to exhibit a robust fertility rate,The Washington Times reported.

Gavekal describes itself on its website as one of the world’s leading independent providers of global investment research.

Mr. Gave, president of Gavekal Research, knows the optics of his reporting are bad. They’re not politically correct and he is setting himself up for public condemnation.

The paper, titled “The White Plague,” is dangerous, Mr. Gave said, “for my personal respectability and my chance to be heard in our beautiful democracy.”

The financier draws his conclusion from demographics. He reported, along with other pollsters, that France is already 10 percent Muslim. The Muslim birthrate is high and the European birthrate is between 1.2 and 1.6 per family. In addition, Muslim immigrants are younger than the non-citizens.

The European population will recede by 3.5 percent as the Muslim population doubles. Add 900,000 immigrants a year, and you have a Muslim majority in decades.

“And so, within 40 years at the latest, it is almost certain that the majority of the population will be Muslim in Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium and Holland,” he writes. “Again, these are not predictions but calculations, and I do not even call for new immigrants.”

According to a 2000 UN projection, the EU states would need 949,000 immigrants a year to maintain their 1995 population, 1,588,000 a year to maintain their 1995 working-age population, and a stunning 13,480,000 a year to maintain the 1995 ratio of working-age to retired residents. That’s what social engineering brings. It was the left-wing social engineers who told the Europeans to have fewer children in the first place because of their perceived population crisis.

Muslim immigrants tend to settle in isolated parts of cities without integrating. As marginalized populations, they are afflicted with high crime rates, poor education, rampant unemployment. They put a strain on the welfare system. As a result, they are subject to radical Islamic doctrine, the Atlantic reported.

“The most important battle in the war for Muslim minds during the next decade will be fought not in Palestine or Iraq,” Gilles Kepel, a French scholar of radical Islam, recently observed, but “on the outskirts of London, Paris, and other European cities, where Islam is already a growing part of the West.”

There is a movement to draw the United State into the same yolk tying the Europeans’ future to the Islamic world. This is no longer immigration, it’s an invasion of the Western World.