Deep State Suddenly Cares About National Security

The same FBI that didn’t care a fig about Hillary’s endless abuses of national security, suddenly cares about national security. They are attempting to shut down the release of the FISA abuse memo and are out demonizing the authors.

FBI ISSUES A DESPERATE STATEMENT

FBI Director Christopher Wray does not want the FISA abuse memo released and has issued a statement in the matter. “As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy,” said Christopher A. Wray, the FBI director, in a statement.

They don’t want us to know something!

HOUSE INTEL CHAIR ISSUES TWO OF HIS OWN

House Chairman Devin Nunes responded with two statements of his own. The first one:

“Having stonewalled Congress’ demands for information for nearly a year, it’s no surprise to see the FBI and DOJ issue spurious objections to allowing the American people to see information related to surveillance abuses at these agencies.

The FBI is intimately familiar with ‘material omissions’ with respect to their presentations to both Congress and the courts, and they are welcome to make public, to the greatest extent possible, all the information they have on these abuses.

Regardless, it’s clear that top officials used unverified information in a court document to fuel a counter-intelligence investigation during an American political campaign. Once the truth gets out, we can begin taking steps to ensure our intelligence agencies and courts are never misused like this again.”

In Nunes’s second statement, he wrote:

“The memo contains all the relevant facts on FISA abuse. After fighting our demands for these documents for months, the FBI and DoJ now seem to be going through a series of increasingly ridiculous, increasingly desperate excuses to avoid transparency.”

How could there be anything top secret in the memo? It’s been written to avoid revealing any FBI surveillance tactics. If they truly have such deep concerns about national security, they would have shut down Hillary Clinton and all the other tramps who violated national security.

FIVE AGENTS, WHY FIVE AGENTS?

The House Intel sent over five agents to alter the FISA abuse memo. They are obstructing and concealing their crimes in our humble opinion. They altered the memo.

House Intel let FBI director Wray read ‘FISA abuse’ memo Sunday. Today WH let 5 FBI career officials read it. Now, Intel committee minutes show House let two FBI officials read memo on Monday. Speaker here is Rep Peter King: pic.twitter.com/cldVBa4NTu — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 1, 2018

RELEASE THE MEMO

Trey Gowdy thinks it should be released and it exposes Hillary’s worst nightmare.