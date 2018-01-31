Deep State Suddenly Cares About National Security

The same FBI that didn’t care a fig about Hillary’s endless abuses of national security, suddenly cares about national security. They are attempting to shut down the release of the FISA abuse memo and are out demonizing the authors.
FBI ISSUES A DESPERATE STATEMENT
FBI Director Christopher Wray does not want the FISA abuse memo released and has issued a statement in the matter. “As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy,” said Christopher A. Wray, the FBI director, in a statement.
They don’t want us to know something!
HOUSE INTEL CHAIR ISSUES TWO OF HIS OWN
House Chairman Devin Nunes responded with two statements of his own. The first one:
“Having stonewalled Congress’ demands for information for nearly a year, it’s no surprise to see the FBI and DOJ issue spurious objections to allowing the American people to see information related to surveillance abuses at these agencies.
The FBI is intimately familiar with ‘material omissions’ with respect to their presentations to both Congress and the courts, and they are welcome to make public, to the greatest extent possible, all the information they have on these abuses.
Regardless, it’s clear that top officials used unverified information in a court document to fuel a counter-intelligence investigation during an American political campaign. Once the truth gets out, we can begin taking steps to ensure our intelligence agencies and courts are never misused like this again.”
In Nunes’s second statement, he wrote:
“The memo contains all the relevant facts on FISA abuse. After fighting our demands for these documents for months, the FBI and DoJ now seem to be going through a series of increasingly ridiculous, increasingly desperate excuses to avoid transparency.”
How could there be anything top secret in the memo? It’s been written to avoid revealing any FBI surveillance tactics. If they truly have such deep concerns about national security, they would have shut down Hillary Clinton and all the other tramps who violated national security.
FIVE AGENTS, WHY FIVE AGENTS?
The House Intel sent over five agents to alter the FISA abuse memo. They are obstructing and concealing their crimes in our humble opinion. They altered the memo.
House Intel let FBI director Wray read ‘FISA abuse’ memo Sunday. Today WH let 5 FBI career officials read it. Now, Intel committee minutes show House let two FBI officials read memo on Monday. Speaker here is Rep Peter King: pic.twitter.com/cldVBa4NTu
— Byron York (@ByronYork) February 1, 2018
RELEASE THE MEMO
Trey Gowdy thinks it should be released and it exposes Hillary’s worst nightmare.
There was an Uproar when Trump wanted FBI / DOJ to reveal information in His interest. We have heard FBI and DOJ incessantly state they can’t reveal anything, not a single piece, of Any investigation. But NOW, when it is in THEIR Court, it’s an entirely different story. They want THEIR self-protection. How does it FEEL, Wray / Rosenstein.
It was Wray, sitting there in a hearing, directly say that the Committee had no authorization to the information. Even when Instructed it is Congress and their Legislative and Appropriations Authority that GIVES THEM THAT AUTHORITY. But Wray continued to sit there smugly. Neither Wray NOR Rosenstein are FIT to sit in their offices. They seem to believe they are beyond “scrutiny”. Well, they are being scrutinized Now. This Memo, unredacted and unchanged should be released TONIGHT, Right Now. THIS is a Saturday Night Massacre, IN Reverse.
Another interesting development today, Mueller has asked the Court to “delay” the sentencing of Flynn. Isn’t THIS curious.
The other really really disgusting part of these situations is the heavy financial burden it puts upon these individuals. Very very few would be able to continue with such a burden.
I had just learned that the Scooter Libby situation was equally as disturbing. It was stated that, basically, it was a he said, she said situation AND about two years later the “she” recanted. The country’s Judicial MESS truly needs an overhaul, and the sooner the better. No longer should there be “Prosecutorial Immunity”. Some of these occurrences are blatantly illegal and WHY in hell should a person representing that legal system be immune in Any way.
Interesting about Flynn. Mueller convicts him of lying to the FBI, then after destroying his credibility, he tries to make the assertion that Flynn is a credible witness. Same with Poppledopper. Neither are credible. A sensible jury would ignore both of their testimonies. And you know what Mueller knows that. Mueller has nothing. He knows he has nothing. His only hope is in questioning the President himself and trying to get an obstruction charge by showing the president lied. That is why he stopped Flynn’s sentencing. It doesn’t look good to anyone that a witness is in jail for lying. In fact a grand jury would probably laugh at his evidence.
I hear Mueller sent a series of questions to the President. He is waiting for the President’s response and wants to keep False Flynn available.