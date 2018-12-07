Dem Newspapers Scorch Elizabeth Warren for Trying to Run for President

The New York Times scorched Elizabeth Warren in an article in which anonymous current and former advisers of hers reported that not being honest about the DNA test was a serious mistake. They join a growing number of Democrats, including two major newspapers, calling for her to forget running for President.

She will be missed on the trail.

DON’T RUN

The DNA test appears to have marked the end of her presidential aspirations. Three people close to senior members of Ms. Warren’s team, who were granted anonymity to speak freely on the issue, said they were “shocked” and “rattled” by the senator’s decision to take the DNA test, which they describe as an unequivocal misstep that could have lasting consequences, even on 2020 staffing, The Times reported.

One former adviser, who also asked not to be named, called it a “strategic failure” that was “depressing and unforgettable.”

HER HOMETOWN PAPER TOLD HER TO GIVE IT UP

Another major newspaper came out against her today — her hometown paper. The liberal Boston Globe editorial board wrote that she runs the risk of controversy over her [false] claims of Native-American ancestry.

The editorial board argued that the Democratic field for 2020 is likely to be crowded with diverse candidates and may include high-profile candidates such as former Vice President Joe Biden, Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), Gov. Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D), and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris and Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

They said her time of running for President has passed. She would be a “divisive figure when Democrats need to present a united front against President Trump,” they wrote.

“While Warren is an effective and impactful senator with an important voice nationally, she has become a divisive figure,” the editorial board wrote. “A unifying voice is what the country needs now after the polarizing politics of Donald Trump.”

“In 2015, this editorial page urged Warren to run, in part because of the lack of serious competition against Hillary Clinton. (Clearing the decks for Clinton didn’t exactly end well for Democrats, did it?),” the editorial board wrote. “Warren missed her moment in 2016, and there’s a reason to be skeptical of her prospective candidacy in 2020.”

A lot of people feel that way about Fakeahontas the Socialist.

Her advisers want her to apologize for her Native-American stunt. She isn’t interested in that although she has met with native tribes over the DNA test. The Native-Americans don’t like the Paleface thinking a blood test makes her a Native-American.

Now, will anyone object to the fake Hispanic ‘Beto’ O’Rourke running for president?