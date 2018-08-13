Dem Progressive “Counter Protesters” Want to Kill the President “For the People”

Daily Caller reporter Benny Johnson interviewed “counter-protesters” [as the media calls them] Sunday and the answers he received were what you might expect from Progressives. They want to “murder the President ‘for the people'”.

It’s no accident the Antifa Progressives are using the Democrats’ new slogan ‘for the people’.

Watch Pelosi use the slogan and tell Democrat candidates they can fake not supporting her until after the election. [Looks like she had plastic surgery, especially well-done around her eyes]

Benny wrote on Twitter, “Here was my question to the progressive protesters (I asked everyone the same question): “If Donald Trump showed up here, what would you say or do?”

“Over half-dozen progressives voluntarily told me they would kill Trump,” he wrote, adding, “This is the *definition* of “Violence on both sides”

“I was only at the event for one hour. I had 5 people threaten to physically harm or kill the president,” he wrote.

“At least a few of these threats are worthy of the @SecretService investigation”, Johnson continued.

‘FOR THE PEOPLE’

I asked leftist progressives outside the White House today what they would do if they met President Trump.

Their answers:

•”I would murder him.”

•”We’d have to do him like Gaddafi.”

•”If I get a chance to fuck him up I would.”

•”Beat his ass.”

There is violence on both sides pic.twitter.com/4HoofkZN3F — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 13, 2018

Benny also tweeted to “reporters/producers/bookers” of these progressive protesters “you’re welcome to use this footage of progressive protesters sending death threats to @ realDonaldTrump @ POTUS while on camera. It’s really newsworthy and will demonstrate that there is real violence on the left. Email in bio”

Don’t expect any takers. The media wants the President dead too, but they’re not fake news, oh, no.

The Democrats and their media defend or ignore the transgressions of these violent people and simply call them “counter-protesters” rightfully “protesting” the Nazis (there were 25 of them). The media and the Democrats support these people.

This is who the Democrats are. They want the same thing as these people: the President ousted, open borders, a free meal on everything, and they want to abolish law enforcement.

USA TODAY WON’T KILL HIM BUT THEY WOULD ABOLISH HIS JOB

An opinion contributor for USA Today wants to abolish the presidency. Her reasons are interesting:

We’ve seen it: the belligerent typo-ridden tweets; the fawning press conferences with autocrats and overlords; the self-described Nazis on parade praising an American president’s name. We have seen it with our own eyes. There is a bloated authoritarian lounging in his bathrobe in a 200-year-old mansion that used to symbolize the principal republic of the world.

The hyperbolic Democrat also has no use for the Constitution and the Electoral College, like Hillary Clinton and other Democrat Progressive leaders.

This is who the Democrats are now — lawless anarchists.

DEMOCRAT PROGRESSIVES EXPRESSING THEMSELVES