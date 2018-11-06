Dem Senator Says Capitalism Doesn’t Work for Enough People

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) rejected [modern] capitalism while campaigning for Leslie Cockburn, the Democratic congressional candidate for VA-05.

“I think we ought to realize that the economy we grew up in isn’t going to take place in 2017, 18, 19,” Warner told supporters, who he said likely came there in retirement.

Warner encouraged the supporters in Smith Mountain Lake to “shake things up,” suggesting it will help capitalism work better for more people.

“I was blessed to do really well in business,” he continued. “I believe in the free enterprise system. But I don’t believe modern American capitalism has worked for enough people. And we need to shake things up.”

What would work? A more socialistic economy that robs from the productive to give to the non-productive?

Warner has made his $200 million as a venture capitalist so he’s got his.

The candidate he’s supporting and the entire Democrat Party is supporting — Ms. Cockburn — is described by many as “virulently anti-Semitic.” She even put her horrible Israel-bashing views down in a book. She wants us all to support the terrorists of the Palestinian Authority.

Isn’t that lovely?