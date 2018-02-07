Democrat Hero Filibusters Budget on Behalf of Illegal Aliens

Nancy Pelosi is filibustering the budget and began speaking on the House floor at 10:04 using her “one minute” privilege . She hopes to convince her minions not to vote for the budget until DACA are all given citizenship. At the same time, Chuck Schumer is on the Senate floor touting the bill.

As an extreme spender, she won’t support budget caps.

Democrat Rep. Donna Matsui has fallen asleep twice as Nancy Pelosi blathers. This is truly a clown show.

Democratic Rep. Doris Matsui dozes off listening to Nancy Pelosi during her filibuster on the House floor pic.twitter.com/kkQD9aowEC — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 7, 2018

She was rather rude to a protester in the gallery who wanted to know what her solution was.

While speaking on immigration, a protestor in the House gallery shouted at Nancy Pelosi: “What is your solution?” Pelosi blows off the question, gives the person a dirty look, and says, “We’ve always treated this [being on the floor of the House] with respect.” pic.twitter.com/yJOekxmwOT — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 7, 2018

SARAH SANDERS RESPONDS

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders addressed it: “The budget deal should be a budget deal. Members of Congress, like Nancy Pelosi, should not hold our military hostage over a separate issue. We laid out what we would like to see in immigration legislation.”

.@PressSec: “The budget deal should be a budget deal. Members of Congress, like Nancy Pelosi, should not hold our military hostage over a separate issue. We laid out what we would like to see in immigration legislation.” pic.twitter.com/Mv564Cg3B1 — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) February 7, 2018