Democrat Hero Filibusters Budget on Behalf of Illegal Aliens

By
S.Noble
-
1
Share
NANCY IS PUTTING PEOPLE TO SLEEP.

Nancy Pelosi is filibustering the budget and began speaking on the House floor at 10:04 using her “one minute” privilege . She hopes to convince her minions not to vote for the budget until DACA are all given citizenship. At the same time, Chuck Schumer is on the Senate floor touting the bill.

As an extreme spender, she won’t support budget caps.

Democrat Rep. Donna Matsui has fallen asleep twice as Nancy Pelosi blathers. This is truly a clown show.

She was rather rude to a protester in the gallery who wanted to know what her solution was.

SARAH SANDERS RESPONDS

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders addressed it: “The budget deal should be a budget deal. Members of Congress, like Nancy Pelosi, should not hold our military hostage over a separate issue. We laid out what we would like to see in immigration legislation.”

Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply