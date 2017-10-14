Democrat Hero Larry Flint Offers $10 Million for Info Leading to Trump Impeachment

Porn peddler and Hustler magazine are offering $10 million for information leading to the impeachment of Donald Trump. Now here’s a guy Democrats want to decide the future of the country. Social media is ablaze with people of the left thanking Flint.

The Washington Post is gladly accepting his ad.

Flint’s apparently not a fan of the electoral college and seems to think Hillary won. It’s “antiquated” to him. Flint’s also worried about a “climate apocalypse”, nuclear war, Trump’s “blustering” and so on.

Larry Flint and Harvey Weinstein are Democrat Party heroes. This is the Democrat Party.