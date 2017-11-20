Democrat Icon Maxine Waters Says She “Inspires” People by Screaming Out “Impeach 45”

Rock star maxine Waters was awarded Glamour’s ‘Woman of the Year’ award this past week and she spent most of the event trashing President Trump and leading the crowd in chanting, “impeach 45”. It’s the reason she is a rock star and an icon of the Democrat Party.

She was interviewed and asked why she does it. Without blinking an eye, she pretended her motives were honorable. This is the woman CREW considers one of the most corrupt member of Congress.

“I have learned over the years that I have been in this business, that there are few people who are willing to speak truth to power.”

She continued, “It is not thought well of to step outside of that box. When I talk about impeachment I describe what I think about this President.”

Rattling off a list of falsehoods was followed by this: “For people to allow this kind of behavior to be normalized is beyond what I believe our ‘democracy’ should be all about. And so I encourage people and I inspire people.”

She is INSPIRING people by constantly insulting the President and calling for his impeachment without him having committed a crime.

The snowflake interviewer thanked her “so much” at the end. When will someone actually call this woman to account? Saying she’s inspiring someone by being nasty was calling out for a tough question.