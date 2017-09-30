Democrat Sanctuary City Peeps: MS-13 Criminals, Child Rapist Caught at the Border

Democrats are fighting to keep the criminal aliens in this country, especially those nesting in the so-called Sanctuary Cities. Let’s call these entities what they are — Criminal Sanctuary Cities.

ICE rjust ounded up almost 500 of these criminals in Sanctuary Cities. Many are in gangs, like MS-13. Three criminals were caught in two days returning to the U.S. which is why we need the wall. Nany don’t get caught.

Many of these people coming in now are traffickers of drugs and people.

A Mexican national, convicted of rape and attempted child rape of a child was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Arizona on Tuesday while attempting to illegally enter the state from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Fernando Lopez-Delacruz, 42, was convicted in Washington state for first-degree rape and attempted second-degree rape of a child in Adams County, Washington, officials said.

He only received 71 months in prison, left or was deported, and returned.

Two MS-13 gang members with long rap sheets in the U.S. were picked up: 31-year-old Eugenio Franco of Mexico and 41-year-old Julio Santos of El Salvador were arrested at Nogales and Tucson respectively.

These are the people Democrats are protecting.