Democrat Socialist Julia Salazar Brazenly Lied About Her Background

Democrat Socialists appear to enjoy creating enhanced biographies for themselves. Much of what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said about her life story has been distorted – by her. Now we have another Democratic Socialist who is even worse.

Julia Salazar, running as a Democrat for the New York State Senate, is affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America and she has been endorsed by Cynthia Nixon.

An expose in Tablet magazine examined claims she made about her biography. Salazar said she is a Jewish girl who immigrated from Colombia.

NOT JEWISH, NOT AN IMMIGRANT

“I immigrated to this country with my family when I was very little. In Colombia, my mom raised me as a single mother,” she also said during one of her events on the campaign trail.

“As a proud immigrant myself, I know how important it is to protect the rights of immigrants and ensure that everyone can fully participate in the life of New York State,” Salazar’s campaign website read just last month, before it was recently changed to “as a proud daughter of an immigrant father myself.”

The Tablet reported that she was born in Miami which was confirmed by her brother.

She claimed Jewish blood through her father, saying his Jewish ancestors were expelled to Latin America from medieval Spain. But her father’s 2009 funeral service notes that the service was held in a Catholic Church in Florida, Tablet reported.

“There was nobody in our immediate family who was Jewish … my father was not Jewish, we were not raised Jewish,” the brother said. He added that one of their father’s brothers was a Jesuit priest.

She is a perfect Democrat.

Democratic Socialist Julia Salazar claims to be an immigrant, but she was born in Miami, and Jewish, but her entire family thinks they are Catholic. pic.twitter.com/Tpn7GqZfDO — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) August 25, 2018