Dems Announce They Will Resist the Supreme Court as Illegitimate!

Just as they did with the President, Democrats are now attacking the legitimacy of the Supreme Court, but it is not true. Justice Kavanaugh is legitimate. He got 50 votes plus the Vice President and would have had Sen. Daines if they needed him.

Democrats will not accept our Constitutional Republic and our laws. They are forming a Resistance movement against the Supreme Court. They look for any excuse to trash every one of our institutions when it conflicts with their plans.

IT’S ABOUT POWER

The Democrats tried, sentenced and condemned Judge, now Justice, Kavanaugh without due process, presumption of innocence and they had no evidence. They did it because they refuse to allow originalists or Republicans to have a majority.

They lied and claimed Mrs. Blasey Ford was credible, although she was not. She wouldn’t even be able to lodge a police complaint with the utter nonsense she came up with. The second accuser couldn’t remember who flashed her 35 years ago and had to ask her former Democrat classmates for their opinion. The third accuser, put forward by a porn star lawyer, took back her entire sworn statement.

The reason they did it all was to question the legitimacy of the Supreme Court now that the majority are originalists.

DEMOCRATS CLAIM THE COURT IS ILLEGITIMATE

Eric Holder said, “With the confirmation of Kavanaugh and the process which led to it, (and the treatment of Merrick Garland), the legitimacy of the Supreme Court can justifiably be questioned,” he tweeted. “The Court must now prove – through its work – that it is worthy of the nation’s trust.”

We don’t know how they will do that but one might guess that it will depend on how much he likes their decisions. Since his view is the court should legislate left, and the court is now going back to its origins as interpreters of law, it won’t be long before he says the court is illegitimate.

Feinstein came right out and said the court’s legitimacy is undermined.

“Confirming Brett Kavanaugh in the face of credible allegations of sexual assault that were not thoroughly investigated, and his belligerent, partisan performance in last Thursday’s hearing undermines the legitimacy of the Supreme Court,” said California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

“The damage done today will be enduring — to the United States Supreme Court [and] to our country,” Connecticut Democratic and fake Vietnam War hero Sen. Richard Blumenthal wrote on Twitter.

Kavanaugh “will be an illegitimate justice, and his confirmation will mark a point of no return for the Supreme Court’s reputation as the one, apolitical branch of government,” Fallon told Reuters. He’s the one who started Demand Justice with Dianne Feinstein’s former aide. Lots of leftist billionaire money goes to this hard-left group. Fallon called the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh illegitimate from day one.

The NAACP labeled Kavanaugh an “illegitimate nominee.”

“Kavanaugh may yet be confirmed, but this will make the [Supreme Court] fundamentally illegitimate,” claimed New York Times columnist Paul Krugman.

Ed Markey is out insisting it’s illegitimate.

The confirmation “process” of Brett #Kavanaugh was a disgrace. But this is not defeat, this is the beginning. pic.twitter.com/TpzvgBXXV2 — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) October 6, 2018

The Soros people are very clear — the court is illegitimate.

The Soros-Brock Democrat Coalition says, “Kavanaugh is an illegitimate Supreme Court Justice, nominated by an illegitimate president.” They’re fundraising on this.

Writer for the hard-left Salon and Vox, Amanda Marcotte tweeted, “The Supreme Court is already illegitimate. Progressives should have viewed it that way long ago. So the one thin silver lining here is that Kavanaugh’s awfulness might be that necessary wake-up call.”

IT’S ABOUT THE OVERTHROW OF OUR GOVERNMENT

They’re in interesting company. The Revolutionary Communist Party tweeted, “A system that elevates these FASCIST ghouls to the highest echelons of power, given them power over humanity and the planet, is an illegitimate system that must be OVERTHROWN!”

The goals are clear. The Democrats want to call Supreme Court decisions they don’t like, ‘illegitmiate’. They have made it clear they want to do away with due process and the Constitution when they disagree with the decisions. And they want to destroy the President along with his agenda.

Meanwhile, an online petition to impeach Kavanaugh reached more than 125,000 signatures in the wake of Kavanaugh’s confirmation. The petition claims as grounds for impeachment, among other grievances, that Kavanaugh lied under oath about not having “legacy” connections to Yale Law School because his grandfather attended Yale as an undergraduate.

However, Yale Law School admissions officials have said that Kavanaugh would have received no boost from his grandfather’s attendance at the university as an undergraduate.

The Democrats constantly accuse Justice Kavanaugh of lying in addition to sexual abuses decades ago. They don’t care about this man. If they have to destroy him to get their way, they will.

Expect the Democrats to load up the Supreme Court if they can should they win power once again.

The Democrat Party is far-left.