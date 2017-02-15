Dennis Kucinich Warns of the Deep State Behind the White House Leaks

Maria Bartiromo interviewed the former Ohio Representative Dennis Kucinich on Fox Business about the resignation of Secretary Michael Flynn and what he described was a dangerous game being played out by the intelligence community.

“Who knows what’s true anymore,” Dennis Kucinich said. “Secretary Flynn admitted misleading the Vice President, but I think we have to look at this a little bit deeper. A phone call from the incoming Director of National Security was intercepted and the contents given to the media, and obviously shared by intelligence officials.”

“Now what’s at the core of this,” he continued, “is an effort by some in the intelligence community to upend any positive relationship between the US and Russia,” he continued.

There are people trying to separate the US and Russia so the “military axis” can “cash in”.

The American people have to know there’s a game going on that will separate the US and Russia to reignite the Cold War, he believes. “That’s what’s at the bottom of all this.”

“Wake up America”.

“What’s going on in the intelligence community with this new president is unprecedented…they’re doing everything they can to upend him. So the bottom line is we should not start the Cold War again with Russia.”

“The American people forked over billions of dollars for the last one and it changed the quality of life here…this isn’t a joke…if he doesn’t get control, we could be set at war with almost any country.”

Kucinich said it happened under Obama as well.

He reminded the audience that there was an agreement in the Obama administration to end the slaughter in Syria but then there was a military strike a few days later that ended up in the deaths of 100 Syrian soldiers and that ended the agreement. Kucinich said there was a “deliberate effort” inside Intelligence and the Pentagon to “sabotage the agreement”. This is like deep state”.

It’s very important that the President tells the truth and communicates clearly but is he getting the truth. We need closer ties with Russia. We can’t be “suckers” but we can’t have people separating us.

There is something going definitely going on inside the intelligence community to upend the President. There is a war going on and it’s an attack on the White House. Will the American people be bystanders in a game played by the intelligence community? he asks.