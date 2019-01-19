UPDATE: the Democrats rejected the offer.

Axios reports that details of the President’s speech have leaked. The President will offer a noteworthy immigration compromise.

The offer is expected to include Trump’s $5.7 billion demand for wall money in exchange for the BRIDGE Act — which would extend protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) — and also legislation to extend the legal status of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, according to a source with direct knowledge.

TRYING TO MAKE THE DEAL ENTICING TO DEMOCRATS

Jared Kushner and Mike Pence have led the crafting of this deal and the negotiations with members, according to White House officials. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told reporters he had proposed the idea of a DACA-TPS swap to Trump in December, and that the president called it “interesting.

McConnell told Trump that Pelosi would and could not negotiate on border funding because of her caucus, and Trump needed to be the one to put something forward that some Democrats would support. It needed to be something he would sign so that McConnell would have the backing to bring it to the Senate floor.

The Pence-Kushner-McConnell meeting on Thursday night solidified the plan. McConnell did not try to write the bill for them; this bill is the culmination of Kushner and Pence’s conversations with some Democrats and an inventory of proposals they discussed.

Democratic whip Dick Durbin is Kushner’s closest Democratic ally in the Senate after they worked together on criminal justice reform, according to White House officials.

Pelosi is on the side of the far-left, and it’s not likely she will agree, but one never knows.

