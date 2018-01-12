Dick Durbin Calls U.S. Troops “Nazis”, “Soviets”, “Pol-Pot”-like

h/t Jim Soviero

It was 2005 when Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) compared U.S. troops to Nazis, Soviets and Pol Pot because that’s the kind of guy he is, even as he takes the high and mighty road to trash President Trump for a far more apt description of some nations.

He called President Trump “vile and racist” but what would he call someone who betrays U.S. troops? Like himself?

Durbin was comparing the treatment of Guantanamo prisoners by the U.S. military to these monsters. It was 100% untrue.

Knowing military who were in charge, I know that the military were out getting them McDonald’s and sundaes, not abusing them. Durbin lied about our troops.

The Jane Fonda of the Senate gave one of his hollow apologies.

“More than most people, a senator lives by his words … occasionally words fail us, occasionally we will fail words,” Durbin, D-Ill., said.

“I am sorry if anything I said caused any offense or pain to those who have such bitter memories of the Holocaust, the greatest moral tragedy of our time. Nothing, nothing should ever be said to demean or diminish that moral tragedy.

“I am also sorry if anything I said cast a negative light on our fine men and women in the military. … I never ever intended any disrespect for them. Some may believe that my remarks crossed the line. To them I extend my heartfelt apology,” Durbin said, choking on his words.

“They’re the best,” he said of U.S. service men and women.

They went from “Pol-Pot” to the “best” in his mind after significant backlash and an angry John McCain who quickly forgave him.

The media ran to his defense and gloried in his courageous apology.

He suddenly realized the horrors perpetrated by those thugs the next day and that it “was a poor choice of words”.

Under Pol Pot’s regime, 1.5 million died in death camps and another 200,000 so-called “enemies of the state” were executed. The Nazis killed 6 million Jews and forced hundreds of thousands into slave labor. The USSR’s Joseph Stalin (search) sent 25 million people to labor camps where many were worked to death.

Hear him say it for yourself.