Disgraced FBI Agent Andy McCabe Has a Trash Trump Book Out Soon

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has reportedly signed a book deal, reports The Hill.

The title of his tell-all is, “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.”

You have to admire a fired, lying agent facing criminal charges who sees his future in writing an anti-Trump book.

McCabe said in a statement released through the company: “I wrote this book because the president’s attacks on me symbolize his destructive effect on the country as a whole…He is undermining America’s safety and security, and eroding public confidence in its institutions.”

Isn’t he undermining institutions by lying under oath and perhaps worse?

MIRRORS OTHER ANONYMOUS REPORTS

The book, currently scheduled for a December release, will include accounts of “a series of troubling, contradictory, and often bizarre conversations” held with Trump and other officials in the administration, reports the Associated Press.

It sounds like the NYT anonymous article, the Woodward book, and the Wolff book who relied on anonymous reporters. The left will say it’s proof he’s really that bad. The right will say it’s more proof they are out to get him.

Notably, McCabe was fired in March just before his already-established retirement date.

A report from the Justice Department inspector general asserted that the then-deputy director had “lied about his disclosures to media,” notes The Hill.

McCabe has denied the allegation and is suing for wrongful termination.

As if that’s not enough, James Comey’s book is getting a movie deal.

Is it going to be a science fiction thriller?