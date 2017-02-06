Disturbing! 3,000 Women March for Full Face Veil in Vienna

About 3,000 women inexplicably marched on behalf of the FULL FACE VEIL in Vienna this week. They seem undisturbed by the beheadings, wife abuse, pedophilia of radical Islam.

Muslim groups organized the march.

“Every woman must be able to move freely in public without harassment and discrimination – no matter what she does or does not wear,” one Muslim youth organisation that took part in the protest said in a statement on Facebook.

“Move freely”? Why don’t they march against the countries that don’t let women go into stores to shop, drive cars, and that let wives be beaten?

A new “Integration Law” announced last week will also make a German language and “values” course compulsory for refugees and migrants. It is expected to be introduced in the next 18 months.

The numbers of women participating in the march are not all that impressive – 3,000 is not a lot of people – but any woman marching for this is disturbing.

The full face veil is nothing less than the enslavement of women. These radicals come to Western countries and then try to force their oppressive views on the adopted homelands.

Do these women have Stockholm syndrome?