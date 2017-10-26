DNC Chair Tells Law Students Electoral College Is “Not a Creation of the Constitution”

“The elective franchise, if guarded as the ark of our safety, will peaceably dissipate all combinations to subvert a Constitution, dictated by the wisdom, and resting on the will of the people.” ~ Thomas Jefferson

Ton Perez, the Chairman of the Democratic National Committee lectured — ironically – at Indiana University Law School Tuesday night and made the false claim that the Electoral College “is not a creation of the Constitution” during a Tuesday night speech.

He added, “It doesn’t have to be there.”

Naturally, he wants it gone because it is vital to maintain our Republic and he’s a committed Marxist.

This is so easily debunked, a Marxist could do it.

In Article II of the Constitution, it states, “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress.”

Perez has often said that Trump didn’t really win because he only won the College.

Following his comment, Perez went on to explain his hopes that states agree to a “national popular vote compact,” in which states agree to give their allocated electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote.

“There’s a national popular vote compact in which a number of states have passed a bill that says, we will allocate our vote, our electoral votes, to the person who wins the national popular vote once other states totaling 170 electoral votes do the same,” Perez said. “I’m frankly proud to tell you that the first state to pass such a law was Maryland.”

The NPVC is a plan to circumvent the Constitution orchestrated by George Soros’s son Jonathan. Read more about it on this link.