Eric Bolling Fired by Fox News, Charles Payne Returns

Fox News is parting ways with Eric Bolling after being accused of sending three unsolicited and vulgar messages to three women several years ago. There doesn’t seem to be any statute of limitations on these harassment cases, perhaps we could resuscitate Juan William’s past as a sexual harasser and get rid of him.

Fox News Channel is canceling their new show The Specialists which he hosted. A spokesperson said “Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably. We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”

His career is cooked.

The Huffington Post reported at least three current and former Fox employees said they received lewd text messages from Bolling, but it was some time ago.

It’s impossible to say if Bolling should have been fired or not. The messages might have been exaggerated or as bad as they say.

There isn’t much of a defense for doing it, but it hasn’t happened recently.

The good news is that another employee on suspension is coming back. Charles V. Payne has apparently been cleared by an investigation, and will be returning to Fox Business.