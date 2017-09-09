Eric Bolling Fired by Fox News, Charles Payne Returns

Fox News is parting ways with Eric Bolling after being accused of sending three unsolicited and vulgar messages to three women several years ago. There doesn’t seem to be any statute of limitations on these harassment cases, perhaps we could resuscitate Juan William’s past as a sexual harasser and get rid of him.
Fox News Channel is canceling their new show The Specialists which he hosted. A spokesperson said “Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably. We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”
His career is cooked.
The Huffington Post reported at least three current and former Fox employees said they received lewd text messages from Bolling, but it was some time ago.
There isn’t much of a defense for doing it, but it hasn’t happened recently.
The good news is that another employee on suspension is coming back. Charles V. Payne has apparently been cleared by an investigation, and will be returning to Fox Business.
Score another trophy Conservative on Murdoch’s kids’ Progressive belts. A fresh, new real conservative news station can not come soon enough.
Now if they could just take down Hannity, as they have been so desperately shooting for, it would be a fate du compli.
Let’s see now, Andrea Tantaros, O’Reilly, Bolling and, of course, Roger Ailes who was the driving force behind keeping Fox fit for consumption.
So yes, bring on that new station – we’re ready. Let Murdock and his progressive kids go pound sand.